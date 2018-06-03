DuBOIS — Coming off a hard-fought 3-2 win against Central Mountain in last week’s District 6/9 Class 5A title game at St. Francis, the DuBois softball teams gets to stay a lot closer to home for its state playoff opener Monday.

In fact, the Lady Beavers (14-7) get stay within the city limits of DuBois when they battle WPIAL third-place team Albert Gallatin at 1 p.m. at Rose and Dennis Heindl Memorial Park.

The matchup against the Lady Colonials (13-4) will be DuBois’ first at the PIAA playoffs since the Lady Beavers made a run to the Class 4A state semifinals back in 2014— when this year’s standout senior class of Danessa Allison, Kylee Bundy, Kacie Means, Molly Nosker, Lexi Ray and Sarah Snyder was in eighth grade.

That group, along with their teammates, look to put together a run like that 2014 squad led by the likes of the McKee twins (Cheyenne and Sierra), Raegan Hanna, Kaitlyn Beers, Rachael Henry did.

That group also opened state play against a District 7 opponent, beating WPIAL runner-up Canon-McMillan in a thrilling 5-4 contest at Brockway. DuBois followed that win up with a 9-5 victory against WPIAL runner-up Latrobe before dropping a 2-0 contest to District 1 champ Souderton in the state semifinals.

The journey for the current edition of the Lady Beavers begins Monday against an Albert Gallatin squad that sports a .376 team batting average and has hit 26 home runs. That average is slightly higher than the .358 average DuBois had at the end of the regular season.

Five different Lady Colonials have 20 or more hits this season — a group led by sophomore Annalia Paoli and junior Maddie Flowers.

Paoli is hitting .475 (.29-for-61) with 31 RBIs and a team-high 10 homers, She also has 6 doubles, 1 triple and 23 runs scored. Flowers also is hitting .475 (26-for-59) with 28 RBIs, 19 RBIs, 26 runs, 7 doubles, 2 triples and 3 homers.

Senior Ally Bezjak sports a .444 average (28-for-63) with a team-high 32 RBIs, 22 runs, 8 doubles, 1 triple and 4 homers. Fellow senior Lindsey Robinson (.412, 21-for-51) and sophomore Madison Hershberger (.404, 23-for-57, 11 doubles) also are .400 hitters with more than 20 hits.

Hershberger and Flowers have split time in the circle this year for the Lady Colonials. Hershberger is 6-3 with a 1.74 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings, while Flowers is 5-1 with a 4.68 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings.

Hershberger started all three WPIAL playoff games as Galltin beat Kiski Area (6-5), lost to Thomas-Jefferson (2-0), then beat Connellsville (4-3) in the consolation game.

Albert Gallatin is making its second straight state playoff appearance as the third-place team from the WPIAL in Class 5A. The Lady Colonials lost in last year’s first round to Central Mountain, 11-1, in five innings. Central Mountain beat DuBois, 6-1, in the D-6/9 finals last year to earn the matchup with Gallatin.

As for DuBois, it comes into the contest riding a four-game winning streak — a run of strong performances that begin with a 3-2 win at Punxsutawney following a 20-9, 6-inning loss to Cambria Heights.

The Lady Beavers go as their seniors go.

The quartet of Snyder, Means, Bundy and Ray have powered the offense from the first four spots in the order for most of the season.

Bundy leads the team with a .492 average (31-for-63), 24 RBIs and runs (28) but is hitless in two playoff games. She has 5 doubles, 3 triples and two homers.

Snyder has been red hot in two playoff games (6-for-7) raising her average 54 points to .422 (27-for-64) on the year. She has 5 doubles to go along with 12 RBIs and 22 runs scored from the leadoff spot.

Means has grown into being a solid No. 2 hitter between Snyder and Bundy. She is hitting .346 (19-for-55) with 19 RBIs, 4 doubles, 1 triple and 1 homer. She gives head coach Denny Nosker the flexibility to do multitude of things offensively in that spot in the order.

Like Means, Ray had found a home in the cleanup spot this year — her first a full-time starter. Ray os hitting .355 (22-for-62) and is tied for the team-high with 3 homers. She also has 22 RBIs and scored 20 times.

Sophomores Maddy Ho (.417, 20-for-48, 19 RBIs, 3 doubles, 5 triples, 3 homers) and Kaylee Sadowski (.375, 21-for-56, 15 RBIs, 5 doubles) have helped add some depth to the Lady Beavers order this season.

People shouldn’t sleep on the bottom third of the Lady Beaver order though, as the likes of Allison and juniors Maddie Smith, Abby Lecker and Lexi Smith have all delivered clutch hits when needed throughout the year.

DuBois has used four different pitchers on the year, with Molly Nosker and Snyder throwing a bulk of the innings. Nosker is the team’s No. 1 and with her in the circle, DuBois can put its best defense on the field with Snyder in left field.

Nosker sports a 6-2 record with a 3.45 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings of work.