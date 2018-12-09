DuBOIS — The DuBois swim team opened its season with a dual meet at home against Hollidaysburg Friday.

On the girls side, DuBois came away with a 99-71 victory, while the boys teams tied at 84 points apiece.

DuBois head coach Michael Dressler said the meet was a great opener for the team and their hard work in the offseason was evident.

“I was happy with the way they carried their training over into their races,” Dressler said.

For the Lady Beavers, Abby Dressler took first place in the 200 free with a time of 2:11.55 and the 100 back at 1:06.85, while Jessica Brant won the 100 fly with a time of 1:08.08.

Rayna Fenstermacher won a pair of races for DuBois, taking first in the 100 free with a time of 58.38 and winning the 200 individual medley at 2:28.38, winning both races over a Hollidaysburg swimmer by less than a second.

“Fenstermacher won both her races coming from behind in the last 25,” Dressler said. “She fought hard and found that extra energy to get to the wall first.”

Fenstermacher, Trulee Stainbrook, Ashley Usaitis and Alayna Cornelius took first in the 200 free relay for DuBois with a time of 1:52.19.

Cornelius, Dressler, Fenstermacher and Anna Wingard finished the 400 free relay with a time of 4:00.71 to take first place.

Elle McMahon also earned a first place finish for the Lady Beavers in the 500 free, finishing with a time of 6:01.63.

McMahon, Jessica Brant, Cassie Carnesali and Stainbrook took second in the 200 medley relay.

DuBois also got second place finishes from Usaitis in the 50 free and Cornelius in the 100 fly.

On the boys side, Isaac Wayne won the 200 free for DuBois with a time of 2:06.07, while Logan Wells finished first in the 100 fly with a time of 1:02.44.

Wayne also recorded a win in the 100 breast, finish gin at 1:15.84, as Dressler said he moved the sophomore to a faster lane in practice and his results in the meet proved why.

Kolton Gwizdala won a pair of races for the Beavers, taking first in the 50 free with a time of 24.90 and also winning the 100 free at 53.41.

Dressler noted that both times were lifetime bests for the swimmer in his first high school races.

“He had been trying to go under 25 seconds in his 50 for a while now and it was great to see him get it,” Dressler said.

Ian Meterko won the 100 back for the Beavers with a time of 1:00.47, while DuBois also picked up a pair of relay wins.

In the 200 free relay, Gwizdala, Tino Deemer, Logan Wells and Tucker Fenstermacher took first with a time of 1:38.61.

The same four swimmers teamed up to take first in the 400 free really for DuBois after finishing at 3:37.07.

DuBois earned second place finishes from Kaleb Stevens in the 200 free and 500 free, Fenstermacher in the 200 IM and Deemer in the 50 free and 100 free.