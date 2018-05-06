DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic softball team appeared headed for its second straight City Classic victory, but the DuBois Lady Beavers had other intentions and staged a late-game rally to pull out a thrilling 6-5 victory at Rose and Dennis Heindl Memorial Field Saturday night.

Central took a 1-0 lead into the sixth despite being outhit by DuBois 6-1. The Lady Cardinals then looked to put the game on ice with a three-run top of the sixth capped by a Carley Semancik RBI double that made it a 4-0 game.

DuBois (8-6) wasn’t going to be denied though, as a pair of Lady Cardinals — the second coming with two outs — opened the door for the Lady Beavers in the bottom of the sixth.

DuBois made DCC pay for those miscues, as Kaylee Sadowski ripped a two-run double that chased home Kylee Bundy and Maddy Ho. Pinch-hitter Mia Geer followed with a single to right to plate Sadowski to make it a 4-3 game.

Lady Beaver Maddie Smith then struck out on a low pitch that went to the backstop but hustled to first to extend the inning. That brought senior Danessa Allison to the plate, and she ripped an Ashley Wruble pitch to left field.

Lady Cardinal Maddie Nasuti tried to make a diving catch to end the inning but couldn’t make the play, and the ball rolled all the way to the wall. Pinch-runner Abby Lecker and Smith easily scored on the play, while Allison sprinted around the bases for the inside-the-park home run to put DuBois up 6-4. All six runs were unearned against Wruble.

Allison was the lone player on either team to have two hits in the game to go along with her three RBIs.

The huge inning breathed life back in the Lady Beavers, but DCC didn’t go quietly in the top of the seventh against DuBois starter Molly Nosker.

Jordy Kosko reached on a leadoff error, while pinch-hitter Natasha Kunsleman legged out an infield single. Maia Cogley then reached on another error that allowed Kosko to score to pull DCC within a run at 6-5.

Shayleigh Gulvas then hit a pop-up into shallow right field that second baseman Kylee Bundy made a nice play on. Lady Cardinal pinch-runner Rachel Miller tried to tag up from second but was gunned down at third by Bundy for a huge double play.

DuBois then intentionally walked Wruble for the second time in the game with runners in scoring position before Nosker got Mia Meholick to fittingly ground out to Allison at shortstop to end the game and hand DCC (14-1) its first loss of the season.

Noker went the distance, allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits.

The Lady Beavers’ comeback marked the second straight thrilling finish in the softball version of the City Classic, as DCC scored a 7-6 walk-off victory in eight innings in last year’s inaugural game.

“That was about as dramatic as it was last year for them,” said DuBois coach Denny Nosker. “It was a good comeback and we didn’t give up. At one point I looked up and we had six hits to one but we’re losing. I’m like, ‘girls we’re hitting the ball. Something good is going to happen.’ We just couldn’t score any runs early in the game.

“And, it was great to see Danessa come up with the big hit. She has been coming on lately, and we’ve been working with her hitting. We started seeing it the last three or four games that she was making good contact and it was great to see her come. I had a pinch-hitter ready there, but i said, ‘no, she’s a senior and this is her moment.’ I let her stay in and she came through for us.

“Central is a good team, and we know Ashley (Wruble) well. She has played travel ball with us for years. We wish them luck, but that was a good win for us. Hopefully this propels us here late in the season.”

Prior to the sixth-inning offensive explosion, the game was a pitchers’ duel between Nosker and Wruble that featured some nice defensive plays.

Wruble worked out of a jam in the bottom of the first after Bundy doubled and Lexi Ray singled with two outs. Ray took off for second on the ensuing pitch but got caught in a rundown following a nice throw by Meholick. Gulvas eventually tagged out Ray in the rundown to end the inning.

Central wriggled out of a bigger jam in the third as DuBois loaded the bases with no outs on a double to deep center by Smith and infield hits by Allison and Sarah Snyder.

Lady Beaver Kacie Means then lined out on the infield before Gulvas cut down a runner at home on a fielder’s choice. Wruble then got Ray to hit a soft liner to second to leave the bases loaded.

Central Catholic carried that momentum into the fourth and found the scoreboard without the aid of a hit. Wruble reached on a leadoff error, stole second and later scored on a wild pitch to put DCC up 1-0.

DuBois tried to counter in the bottom of the inning.

Maddy Ho hit a leadoff single and was bunted to second by Sadowski. Ho tried to take third in the play but was thrown out. However, umpires ruled she obstructed by a DCC player as she rounded third and was ruled safe.

The call mattered little as Lexi Smith popped up a squeeze bunt and Ho was doubled-off third to end the inning by Meholick.

Central collected its first hit of the game in the fifth when Chelsea Busatto reached on an infield single. Busatto was promptly erased when she tried to advance on a pitch in the dirt and was thrown out by Means.

The Lady Cardinals then added to their lead with their three-run top of the sixth.

Cogley and Gulvas jump-started the inning with back-to-back singles, then DuBois intentionally walked Wruble to load the bases. Cogley scored on a wild pitch before Meholick plated Gulvas on a sacrifice fly to left.

Semancik then capped the inning with her two-out double to left-center that scored Wruble to give DCC a 4-0 advantage.

That set the stage for DuBois’ dramatics in the bottom of the sixth.

“You always look forward to this game, and I felt we were ready to play,” said DCC coach George Heigel. “We just booted the ball there in the sixth inning a little bit. We had a chance in the seventh though, and I was real proud of how we battled back after we got down 6-4.

“And defensively, other than the sixth inning, I thought we played really well tonight. They had a lot of opportunities early in the game and our defensive effort was the reason they didn’t score.

“It was a good, competitive game, and I told the kids it was good preparation for the playoffs.”

DuBois is back in action Monday at Bradford, while DCC hosts Elk County Catholic on Thursday.