CLARION — For the first time in 22 years, Redbank Valley is a District 9 champion, as it defeated Keytone 48-37 for the Class 2A title at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium Friday night.
There was never too much doubt for the second-seeded Lady Bulldogs, as while Keystone went on several runs throughout the night, it was never able to take the lead.
After three-first quarter ties, Redbank Valley (19-7) led the rest of the night on its way to the title, earning itself the top seed out of D-9 for the upcoming PIAA playoffs.
“It means everything to us,” Redbank Valley head coach Chris Edmonds said of the title. “We started this journey back in May and it all came together during the playoffs for us.”
After suffering a 53-36 loss to North Clarion on the same floor back on Feb. 15 in the KSAC title game, Edmonds noted his was his team’s goal to get back to Tippin.
“The girls, from the KSAC championship forward, they worked hard, listened and were coachable and they got rewarded for it tonight,” Edmonds said.
The final tie of the game was with 1:15 to go in the opening frame after Alyssa Dunlap pulled the Lady Panthers even at seven by going 1-of-2 from the foul line.
Redbank Valley then closed the first quarter on a 4-1 run over the final 59 seconds with all four points coming at the free-throw line to take an 11-8 advantage into the second quarter.
Lauren Smith first went 2-of-2 at the line with 59 ticks left, before Natalie Bowser cut the deficit in half for Keystone by converting 1-of-2 from the line with 7.9 seconds remaining.
Smith finished with 10 points as the only player for either team to finish in double figures on the night.
The Lady Bulldogs then quickly pushed the ball down the court, as Caylen Rearick looked to get off a three-pointer just before the buzzer.
Instead, Rearick drew a foul on the shot as she was able to convert two of her three foul shots with zeroes on the game clock to send Redbank into the second quarter up three.
After Keystone’s Jazee Weaver opened the second-quarter scoring with a foul shot to make it a two-point game, the Lady Bulldogs used an 11-0 run as it appeared they were going to begin to run away with things.
Claire Clouse started the run going 1-of-2 at the line, before Rearick scored on the inside and Emma Huffman hit a three-pointer on back-to-back possessions to quickly push the lead to 17-9.
Tara Hinderliter, who was playing through an illness on the night, made it a double-digit lead with her first bucket of the night at the 4:37 mark of the second before Rerick pushed the lead to 13 with a three-pointer on the next trip down the court.
“Tara (Hinderliter) has been our rockstar and our leader the whole season, but she’s under the weather right now and Alivia (Huffman), Caylen (Rearick) and Lauren Smith all had to step up.”
“They all hit shots and brought us a lot of energy, but once again it was our defense, our girls play the 2-3 and we rotate and make it hard for other teams to get easy buckets.”
The Lady Panthers would not go down without a fight however, as they themselves used a 9-0 run to cut the deficit back down to four (22-18) with just over a minute left in the half.
Redbank Valley was able to push its lead to six at 26-20 heading into the half on baskets from Hinderliter and Gabby Dinger in the closing minute of the second quarter.
Keystone continued to battle back after the break, opening the third quarter on a 6-2 run to make it a two-point game behind a pair of free throws from Natalie Bowser with 3:56 to go in the frame.
The foul shots proved to be the Lady Panthers final points of the quarter, as Redbank closed on a 6-0 run to take an eight-point advantage into the final frame.
Rearick started the run by scoring in the lane with three minutes left in the quarter.
Madison Foringer snapped a nearly three minute scoreless drought with a bucket in the final minute before adding a score off an offensive rebound with nine seconds remaining in the quarter to send her team into the fourth up 34-26.
Just like in the second quarter, the final eight minutes of play saw each team go on a lengthy run, as first it was the Lady Bulldogs stretching their lead out to double figures once again with a 7-0 run to open the frame.
Alivia Huffman kick started the run by scoring the first five points of the quarter behind a fast-break lay in off her own steal before later hitting a shot from behind the arc.
Hinderliter capped the run with a bucket on the inside to put Redbank ahead 15 (41-26) with 5:24 remaining in the game as she finished with eight points on the night.
Rearick had nine points for the Lady Bulldogs, while Foringer added eight and Alivia Huffman chipped in seven.
Keystone’s last gasp came when it went on a 7-0 run of its own over the span of 1:33 to get back within eight with just under two minutes left to play.
The final minute and change saw both teams struggle from the foul line, as they combined to miss seven foul shots down the stretch, but Redbank Valley was able to hit just enough from the line to close out the 11-point win.
The Lady Bulldogs will now take on the fourth-place finisher out of District 10, while Keystone will take on District 10’s third-place team in the first round of the PIAAs.
Both of those games will be held March 6 at sites and times yet to be determined.