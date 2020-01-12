DuBOIS — As far as “senior moments” go, this one turned out to be a pretty good one –at least for the DuBois Central Catholic High School girls’ basketball team.
That’s because the four seniors on the Lady Cardinals’ roster all finished in double-digit scoring to lead DCC to a 45-35 victory over Kane Friday.
Martina Swalligan led the DCC quartet with 12 points while Shayleigh Gulvas finished with 11 and Maia Cogley and Jordan Kosko each dropped in 10.
For those keeping track at home, that accounted for roughly 96 percent of the scoring. A late third-quarter jump shot by junior Paris Farley accounted for the only other points for the Lady Cardinals.
“I can’t say enough about our seniors and what we ask them to do,” DCC head coach Jordan Hoover said. “With the exception of (a few breaks because of fouls) we kind of ask them to play the whole game. Just competing for 32 minutes is a hard thing to do and we ask them to do it every single night.”
With just two players cycling in off the bench, the Lady Cardinals’ seniors certainly got plenty of opportunities to find a rhythm.
“I think we actually wore (Kane) down which is kind of a weird thing considering how much we asked those four kids to play,” Hoover said. “That’s a tribute to them.”
Unfortunately, one of the drawbacks to extended playing time is that the defense can get a little sloppy which usually results in fouls.
That was certainly the case against Kane as DCC sent the Lady Wolves to the line repeatedly.
In fact, more than half of Kane’s points in the game came from the charity stripe as it went 18-for-25.
Kane’s Sarri Swanson was the biggest recipient of that as she went 11-for-11 at the line on her way to a game-high 17 points.
“She does a nice job of drawing contact,” Hoover said. “We wanted to play behind her, which was probably a mistake on our part, because ended up controlling the game from a free throw perspective.
“Still, I thought we still competed really well on the defensive end,” Hoover added. “(Kane) really didn’t have a lot of field goals so, if you take the free throw disparity out, we were in real good shape.”
In all, the Lady Wolves hit only eight shots from the field and never had more than three in any single quarter.
That quarter turned out to be the opening one as the Lady Wolves (6-5) opened on a 7-0 run less than five minutes into the game.
But, after that, the scoring took a definitive turn.
DCC scored the next eight to take a one-point advantage early in the second then basically traded points over the next few minutes before eventually taking a 17-13 lead to the intermission.
The Lady Cardinals continued to pad that out of the break, going ahead by as many as nine just 2:15 into the third.
DCC certainly outperformed the Lady Wolves from the floor in the third, hitting seven shots to Kane’s two but couldn’t put it away as the free throws continued to mount.
Kane scored nine of its 13 points in the third from the line to keep things close as the quarter ended with DCC on top by eight, 34-26.
The Lady Wolves cut the lead to five early in the fourth before Kosko and Swalligan combined for six quick points on breakaway baskets to give DCC a big 11-point cushion with just under four minutes to play.
Still, Kane wasn’t quite finished as it rebounded quickly, scoring the next six points to make it a five-point game.
However, that proved to be the last run the Lady Wolves had in them as Gulvas, Kosko and Swalligan combined to score the final five points of the game to give DCC the victory.
The Lady Cardinals will now travel to Bradford Monday.