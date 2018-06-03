SOMERSET — The DuBois Central Catholic softball program has been no strangers to the PIAA Class A playoffs in recent years, but the Lady Cardinals are set to embark on an unfamiliar path when it comes to states.

Central Catholic entered the state playoffs as the District 9 champs three times in four years prior to this season — with that distinction giving them close-to-home first round games in the Western half of the bracket.

However, a young Lady Cardinals squad must hit the road this year for its state opener as the third place team from District 9 in the Eastern side of the bracket. That trip takes DCC to Somerset High School Monday for a 4 p.m. contest with Meyersdale, the D-5 champ for the third straight year.

Meyersdale hosted another Tri-County Area team — Elk County Catholic — last year in the same matchup last under the PIAA’s new six classification system. The Lady Raiders scored twice in the fourth to break a 1-1 tie en route to a 3-1 victory against the Lady Crusaders.

Meyersdale went on to beat D-6 champ Glendale, 15-2, before falling 9-5 in the East finals to state runner-up Williams Valley.

The Lady Raiders (18-2) enter the matchup with DCC riding a seven game winning streak — including a 6-1 victory against McConnellsburg in the District 5 title hame. Meyersdale’s last loss was a 5-0 setback at Shanksville-Stonycreek on May 1.

Both teams sport impressive team batting averages (DCC .447 , Meyersdale .396) and home runs totals (DCC 20, Meyersdale 21). Meyersdale has hit more doubles (50-39) but DCC has the edge in triple (20-9).

Meyersdale has six players with 20 or more hits — a group led by senior senior Katie Kretchman who is hitting .508 (31-for-61) with 22 RBIs, 8 doubles, 3 triples and a homer. Fellow senior Olivia Kretchman isn’t far behind at .465 (33-for-71) with 16 RBIs, 4 doubles, 2 triples and 2 homers.

Senior Kortni Schurg (.412, 21-for-51, 16 RBIs, 3 doubles), Emily Schafer (.333, 22-for-66, 20 RBIs, 29 runs, 6 homers) and juniors Stephani Haer (.433, 26-for-68, 27 RBIs, 8 doubles, 4 homers) and Shawna Leonard (.328, 20-for-61, 20 RBIs, 26 runs, 6 doubles, 3 homers) also are big offensive threats among a few others.

Leonard is the team’s primary pitcher, with Olivia Kretchman (5-1 record) serving as her backup. Leonard is 11-1 on the season with a 1.28 ERA and 137 strikouts in just 76 1/3 innings of work.She has walked just 16 batters.

On the other side, DCC (19-2) just one senior (leftfielder Maddie Nasuti) on its roster but has seen a wealth of young, talented players grow as the season has progressed. Central’s starting lineup features Nasuti along with four juniors, three sophomores and two freshmen.

The leader of that group is junior Ashley Wruble, who along with fellow junior Alyssa Bittner, were starters the past two seasons when DCC reached the PIAA Class A semifinals before falling to West Greene on both occasions. West Greene went to win states last year.

Wruble enters Monday with an insane .679 batting average (36-for-53) with 30 RBIs, 6 doubles, 6 triples and 5 homeruns despite several teams intentionally walking her multiple times in key situations this year. She has scored 42 runs.

Sophomore Shayleigh Gulvas and freshman Mia Meholick — who hit in front of and behind Wruble, respectively, for most of the season — also have logged impressive seasons.

Gulvas is hitting .534 (39-for-73) with a team-high 44 runs to go along with 16 RBIs, 9 doubles, 5 triples and one homer. Meholick has made the transition to the varsity level look easy for the most part. She sports a .530 average (35-for-60) and has a team-high 40 RBIs to go along with 30 runs, 8 doubles, 4 triples and 2 homers.

Junior Carley Semancik has added some extra pop to the lineup is her first year as a full-time starter. She is hitting .484 (30-for-62) with 31 RBIs, 29 runs, 3 doubles, 4 triples and 4 homers. Freshman designated player Chelsea Busatto has done the same. She is batting .446 (25-for-56) with 22 RBIs and 3 home runs.

Add in sophomore Maia Cogley (.406, 28-for-69, 26 runs), Bittner (.371, 23-for-62, 12 RBIs, 2 doubles, 1 homer) and sophomore Jordy Kosko (.379, 22-for-58, 21 RBIs, 22 runs, 2 doubles, 3 homers) and it can be tough for an opponent to find an easy out against the Lady Cardinals.

When it comes to the circle, Wruble has thrown all but five innings for DCC this season. She is 19-1 on the year with a 1.32 ERA, 110 strikeouts and 20 walks in 111 innings of work.