ST. MARYS — Trailing for most of the night, Clarion found itself down 48-43 at the midway point of the fourth quarter against Port Allegany in Friday night’s District 9 Class 2A quarterfinal at St. Marys Area High School.
Needing a run to get back into the game, the sixth-seeded Lady Cats got that and more, as they used a 9-0 run to surge into the lead on the way to securing a thrilling 56-50 victory.
The momentum began to swing Clarion’s way when head coach Roger Walter decided to put his team back in a full-court press.
“We just played from behind all night, just trailed, trailed, trailed,” Walter said. “There were a couple times when I felt like ‘okay we’re good’ and then they (Port Allegany) would bury a three.”
“In the end it was just a matter of a couple of rebounds and strong finishes on our end and once we got to the foul line, we’ve actually handled some games from there through the year, I was pleasantly confident that we would knock them down.”
That defensive pressure forced a Lady Gators’ turnover in the backcourt which led to what appeared to be an open look from three for Kaitlyn Constantino.
Instead, the senior drew a foul from behind on the play and calmly stepped to the line and hit all three foul shots to cut the deficit to two with 3:20 left to play.
“We started out in the press and they (Port) ran right through it, so I went away from it early knowing that it was in our pocket,” Walter said.
After a miss by third-seeded Port Allegany on the other end, a fast-break saw Constantino dish off to KK Girvan on the inside as the senior scored while drawing a hard foul.
The bucket tied the game, as Girvan was able to drain her free-throw as well to give the Lady Cats their first lead since the middle portions of the second quarter.
Girvan and Constantino were a dominant one-two punch on the offensive end for Clarion, as Constantino scored a game-high 26 points while Girvan followed with 18.
While both had strong nights shooting the ball from the field, a key difference in the game was the duo’s performance from the free-throw line, as Girvan went 9-of-12 at the line and Constantino was 7-of-7 to lead Clarion to a 17-of-21 night at the foul line.
In contrast, the Lady Gators attempted just nine free-throws on the night, only making four of them.
After Girvan’s old-fashioned three-point play put Clarion in front with 3:05 to play, both teams went more than two minutes without points as the Lady Cats still clung to a one-point lead heading into the final minute.
Girvan was then sent to the line on back-to-back possessions, first hitting both ends of a one-and-one before going 1-of-2 in the double-bonus with 45 seconds remaining.
Port Allegany’s final gasp came with 38.7 seconds to play when Evin Stauffer scored on the inside to make it a 52-50 game.
Constantino then sealed the victory by going 4-of-4 at the line over the final 26.7 seconds as Clarion advanced with a thrilling comeback win.
The Lady Gators used an 8-0 run in the opening quarter to take a 14-8 lead after eight minutes of play before eventually taking a two-point (28-26) lead into the half after a back-and-forth second quarter.
Clarion was able to retake the lead in the middle portions of the frame on an 11-2 run that saw Constantino, Girvan and Jordan Best all connect from behind the arc.
Port Allegany then recaptured the lead by closing the half on a 7-2 run to take a narrow lead into the break.
The teams’ hot shooting performance from three continued in the third quarter, as the teams combined for five three-pointers, three for the Lady Gators, who took a 44-39 lead into the final quarter of play.
In the end, it was Clarion holding a 7-6 edge in made three-pointers on the night, as the Lady Cats never let Port Allegany take a comfortable lead, then used the big fourth-quarter run to come from behind to win.
“(Class) Double A is so wide open, anybody can win any night, so that’s exactly what we needed,” Walter said. “We needed to have this experience from now until the end.”
Clarion will now face second-seeded Redbank Valley, which topped Kane 37-25 in the quarterfinals Friday night, in the semifinals Wednesday at Brookville High School at 7:30 p.m.