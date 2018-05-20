BROOKVILLE — Sparked by three titles, including a record-tying performance by sophomore Taylor Newton, the Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders returned to the top of the pedestal at Friday’s District 9 Class AA Track and Field Championships.

The Lady Crusaders scored 72 points and bettered runner-up Johnsonburg (64.5) and third-place Punxsutawney (54) in what figured to be a close race for first place going into the meet.

But in the end, it was ECC which captured its first team title since going back-to-back in 2014 and 2015. The Lady Crusaders were the runner-up the past two years.

In all, they’ll send nine athletes in seven events to this week’s state meet at Shippensburg University.

On a tough day for sprinters but a great one for high jumpers, it was Newton tying the meet record of 5 feet, 6 inches established by former ECC standout Laura Lynch way back in 1978. She was one of four jumpers to qualify for states by clearing at least 5-2.

It’s Newton’s first title and the first by a Lady Crusader since Nicole Florio’s four-year run ended in 2015.

Sophomore Olivia Sorg powered her way to a title in the 100-meter dash in 13.04 seconds. With the exception of 2000 — results were unavailable — no Lady Crusader had won a 100 dash title back through at least 1997.

Sorg also qualified for states in the 200 dash with her second-place finish behind James Manners Award winner Sara McKean of Oswayo Valley.

The Lady Crusaders, as per tradition like the boys, fared well with qualifying two of their three relay squads for states. Winning the 4x800 in 10:07.84 were Hannah Lenze, Abby Bonfardin, Maddie Kear and Chelsea Hunt. It’s the fourth straight title for the relay that returned Lenze and Bonfardin from last year.

Also getting a state berth was the runner-up 4x400 relay of Kear, Mandy Geci, Newton and McKayla Wilson.

Lenze qualified with a top-two finish in the 1,600 run, finishing second behind Karns City’s top-seeded Rebecca Pennington of Karns City.

Senior Alicia Fritz threw her way to states in the javelin. Her career-best throw of 129 feet, 3 inches landed her in fourth place and comfortably above the state-qualifying standard of 121 feet. She finished behind Kane’s Trinity Clark (150-8), Moniteau’s Cambrie Campbell (145-5) and Johnsonburg’s Skylar Sherry (133-5), all returning state qualifiers. Fifth-place Tori Obenrader of North Clarion also qualified by throwing a 126-6.

Other top-six scoring finishes for the Lady Crusaders:

— Sorg anchored the fifth-place 4x100 relay with Wilson, Shannon Clancy and Bethany Feldbauer.

— Newton added a fourth in the 100 hurdles as did Catherine Cerroni in the 300 hurdles.

— Hunt was fifth in the 3,200 run.

— In the throws, Samantha Fedus was fifth in the shot put and just missed points with a seventh in the discus.

“It was a good day,” said ECC head coach W.J. Fernan. “We had a lot of girls — and boys — make the most of the opportunity before them.

“We are very pleased with and proud of our performance today, but even more pleased the girls and boys did the work to make the opportunity possible.”