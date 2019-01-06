DuBOIS — The Elk County Catholic girls basketball team held off a fourth-quarter rally by DuBois Central Catholic to secure a hard-fought 43-38 victory on the road Friday night.

The Lady Crusaders took an eight point lead into the final quarter of play, before DCC mounted a rally behind the shooting of Ashley Wruble.

Wruble hit a pair of three-pointers to open the quarter with a 6-0 run for the Lady Cardinals to cut the deficit to two at 37-35 with 5:52 left in the game.

Taylor Newton responded for ECC with a pair of two-point baskets of her own to stretch the lead back out to six.

Haley Pettenati followed with a three-pointer for the Lady Cardinals to cut the deficit in half at 41-38 with 2:15 remaining.

With just under a minute left to play, DCC’s high-pressure defense forced a Lady Crusaders turnover as they had an opportunity to further cut into the lead.

On the offensive end, the Lady Cardinals had three looks at the basket after grabbing a pair of offensive rebounds, but were unable to convert as ECC regained possession.

After drawing a foul, Newton was able to convert both ends of a one-and-one to help close out the victory for the Lady Crusaders.

The game was back-and-forth early, as both teams hit a pair of three-pointers in the opening quarter and things were tied at 12 after eight minutes of play.

Pettenati and Wruble each made three-pointers for the Lady Cardinals, while Maddy Kear and Sadie VanAlstine knocked down threes for ECC.

The game remained tight throughout most of the second quarter as well, the difference being a 6-0 run for the Lady Crusaders in the middle of the frame.

Julia Aikens sparked the run with a three-pointer to give ECC a 17-16 lead and also added a basket on the inside during the run to help give the Lady Crusaders a 20-16 lead.

Aikens hit another three in the quarter, scoring seven of her 10 points in the game in the second quarter to help send ECC into the half with a 26-20 lead.

“You have to give them (ECC) credit because the shots we gave up were the ones we wanted to and they hit them,” DuBois Central Catholic head coach Jordan Hoover said.

The head coach noted that his team was forced to put a lot of their defensive emphasis on Newton, but that led to other players having open looks, which they did well converting on.

In the third quarter, fter DCC had slightly cut into the lead at 30-25 on baskets from Jordan Kosko and Pettenati, a 4-0 run by the Lady Crusaders stretched their lead out to nine.

The Lady Cardinals were able to trim the deficit by executing a full-court press defensively, which forced ECC into some mistakes.

“It was just a matter of we didn’t have pressure on us all game, but after a while we adjusted to it,” Elk County Catholic head coach Ken Pistner said.

On the other side, Hoover noted after the game that the full-court press should have been something he got his team into earlier in the game.

“We created so much havoc in it that it was to our benefit,” Hoover said.

VanAlstine hit her second three-pointer of the night during the run to help cushion ECC’s lead.

In the final minute of the third quarter, Newton converted inside despite being fouled. She then stepped to the line to finish off the three-point play.

That sequence gave the Lady Crusaders their first double digit lead of the night at 37-27.

Newton finished the game with a double-double. She scored a game-high 19 points, including a 7 of 9 performance at the free throw line, and pulled down 10 rebounds.

Newton’s strong play on the inside opened up looks on the outside for the Lady Crusaders, who hit five three-pointers in the win.

“They (DCC) were collapsing on her and we had some good inside out looks,” Pistner said. “That makes a difference and I’m really happy with that.”

Pistner added that his team did especially well finding the open outside looks in the first half, where they went 4 of 8 from beyond the arc.

Aikens added a double-digit performance for the Lady Crusaders with 10 points, while VanAlstine chipped in six and Kear added five points.

Pettenati hit a basket in the closing seconds of the third quarter to pull DCC within eight points (37-29) heading into the final quarter of play.

Pettenati finished the night with a team-high 12 points. Wruble also scored in double figures for the Lady Cardinals with 10 points.

Alyssa Bittner chipped in eight points and five rebounds for DCC in the game as well as a strong defensive performance inside.

The Lady Cardinals had five three-pointers of their own in the game, as Hoover said everyone on his team has the ability to knock down shots.

Hoover said if everyone who is capable to knocking down shots from the perimeter can get going on the same nights, then his team will be difficult to beat.

“It’s not easy to win on the road,” said Pistner. “Whenever you’re on the road and you get a win, you’re happy with it.

DuBois Central Catholic is back in action Monday as they travel to face Keystone.

Elk County Catholic returns home to face Sheffield Monday.