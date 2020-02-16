ST. MARYS — It has always been said in the sports world that it is hard to beat the same team three times in the same season.
That proved to be true Saturday evening as Kane defeated Elk County Catholic 45-40 in the Allegheny Mountain League championship game at St. Marys Area High School.
With thee win, the Lady Wolves claimed their third AML crown in as many years,
The Lady Crusaders had came out on top in the previous two meetings with Kane, including a narrow 36-35 victory on the road on Dec. 16 and a 43-38 win at home Jan. 20.
This time out, the Lady Wolves slowly pulled away from Elk County Catholic (14-10) throughout the opening three quarters before it saw a fourth-quarter rally fall short.
Kane, who entered the four-team tournament as the second seed out of the AML North behind ECC, led 8-4 after the opening frame behind three-pointers from Ainsley Saf and Emily Bucheit.
The three ball proved to be a key difference in the game, as the duo of Saf and Bucheit combined to drain six treys on the night, four of which coming from Saf, while the Lady Crusaders finished with only two made three-pointers.
Saf added a pair of threes in the second quarter as Kane stretched its lead to seven points (23-16) heading into the half.
The Lady Wolves were able to hold ECC leading scorer Taylor Newton to just five points in the opening half, as the senior eventually finished with a team-high 13 in the loss along with 13 rebounds.
The third quarter Saf drain another three-pointer as Kane once again outscored the Lady Crusaders by three points in a frame (12-9) to push its lead to double figures at 35-25 heading into the final quarter of play.
Tami Geci and Brooke Bauer then looked to lead an ECC comeback in the fourth, as the duo had six and five points in the frame respectively, but Kane was able to hold on for the win, despite going just 4-of-9 from the foul line in the final eight minutes of play.
The Lady Crusaders used a 11-3 run to open the final quarter to get within two (38-36) with 3:07 left in the game.
Then, after Bucheit went 1-of-2 from the line on the other end, a bucket by Geci got ECC within a point with 2:35 remaining.
Kane then used a 5-0 run to begin to put the game away, as Newton brought the Lady Crusaders back within four (44-40) with 1:18 left to play before Rainee Wright closed the scoring by going 1-of-2 at the line with 47 ticks left.
While Kane struggled from the foul line in the fourth quarter, its success from the free-throw line in the other three quarters proved to be a key difference in the game.
The Lady Wolves were 7-of-10 from the line in the first three quarters on their way to finishing the game 11-of-17, while ECC attempted just six free throws on the night, making two.
Geci and Bauer finished with 11 and 10 points respectively to add to Newton’s team-leading 13, as Geci scored all 11 of her points in the second half.
Bucheit and Saf led the Lady Wolves to the title with 16 and 15 points respectively.
Elk County Catholic returns to action Thursday in the District 9 Class A quarterfinals as it enters the tournament with the fourth seed and will take on fifth-seeded Union at Punxsutawney at 7 p.m.