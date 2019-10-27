RIDGWAY — The St. Marys girls have become the gold standard in recent years when it comes to Class AA at the District 9 Cross Country Championships, and Saturday proved to be no different as the Lady Dutch placed five runners in the Top 8 en route to capturing their fourth straight team crown.
The Lady Dutch bested second-place Punxsutawney by 29 points (20-49), with Bradford (85) placing third and Clearfield (89) fourth.
St. Marys did see its run of four-year run of having the individual champion come to an end, as Punxsutawney junior Olivia Roberts bested Lady Dutch junior and defending champ Samantha Hayes by 33 seconds (19:44-20:17) to capture her first D-9 title. Roberts was sixth a year ago with a time of 22:49.
The last non-St. Marys individual champ was Clearfield’s Paige Mikesell in 2014.
Hayes’ run Saturday, which was more than a minute faster than her winning time (21:30) last year in monsoon conditions, capped an action-packed two-day period.
Hayes, competing in tennis and cross country for the second straight year, played in a Class 2A state quarterfinal tennis match in Hershey Friday evening — a contest St. Marys lost 3-0 to Lancaster Catholic.
She made a late trip home Friday night before competing Saturday. Hayes and her tennis teammates captured the program’s first ever state win Tuesday with a hard-fought 3-2 win against Beaver in Wexford.
Hayes will be pulling double duty again this coming weekend in Hershey, as she will compete in the state singles tournament on Friday and the cross country championships on Saturday.
“Our goal coming into the season was winning the team title again,” said first-year St. Marys coach Rick Gabler. “We didn’t graduate anybody last year, and we felt our strength was our depth and returning veteran leadership. I think that showed today.
“Olivia (Roberts) ran great for Punxsutawney. Hat’s off to her and the rest of the Punxsy crew. The are a good team and you can’t take anything for granted. We knew if they girls ran like they could, some individuals would make it, but we wanted to get them all there. And, our girls responded. They work as a team and wanted to travel as a team.”
“Sam ran very well for the weekend she had, and she would never say it affected her weekend nor would I because that would take away from Olivia’s effort. By no means would we want to do that because Olivia earned this.
“We two dual-sporters on our team (Hayes and Johnson), and to see what they do on a weekly basis is impressive. Kyla Johnson had a semifinal soccer game on Wednesday. And, it’s just not the physical side, but the emotional side.
“Sam had the high of the big state win earlier in the week that hasn’t happened in years, then the flip side of that (Friday night) with the loss. And, Kyla experienced a loss on Wendesday. They had to put that emotional side (from other sports) aside today to go out and run. Very impressive what they have done throughout the season, just not today.”
Hayes was followed across the finish line by a pair of teammates as Megan Quesenberry (20:52) and Kyla Johnson (21:06) placed third and fourth, respectively. Quesenberry was the runner-up to Hayes a year ago.
Johnson is another fall sport dual-athlete. She also plays for the Lady Dutch soccer tea, which saw a very successful 16-2 season come to and end Wednesday night in the D-9 Class 2A semifinals against Clearfield.
Bradford’s Hannah Lary (21:09) was fifth, while Clearfield’s Avry Grumblatt (21:12) secured a trip to states with her sixth-place finish.
St. Marys’ Grotzinger sisters came in next, with senior Tessa (21:32) in seventh and junior Brianna (21:51) in eighth place.
Rounding out the Top 10 were Punxsy’s Amy Poole (21:53) and Lady Dutch senior Summer herring (21:58). Poole punched her ticket to states as an individual (top 5 outside team champ), as did Lady Chuck teammate Olivia Bish (22:14), with her 11th-place finish.
St. Marys’ senior Lucy Anthony added a 14th-place finish with a time of 22:29.
Saturday’s ideal conditions led to the Top 6 runners all posting times faster than Hayes’ winning time from 2018 in those monsoon conditions, and Tessa Grotzinger was only two seconds of that mark of 21:30.
The entire St. Marys squad, along the five individual qualifiers will compete at the PIAA Championships Saturday at the Parkview Cross Country Course in Hershey located just outside the Giant Center.
“We’ll go down there (states) and see what we can do,” said Gabler. “But, there is some talent in this state in AA, and we know what is ahead of us. I’ve told them, just run free. There is no pressure. We have the district title they can be extremely proud of, and that doesn’t mean we don’t go down and not try. It just means we can run loose and find out what we’re capable of.”