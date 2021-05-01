ST. MARYS — The St. Marys softball team once used a balanced offensive attack and another dominant pitching performance from sophomore Kendall Young to top visiting Brookville, 10-0, in five innings Friday.
Young tossed a one-hit shutout and recorded all 15 outs via strikeouts. She also walked a pair.
Brookville’s lone hit was a single by Megrah Suhan after Tory McKinney had drawn a leadoff walk in the fourth.
However, neither runner moved from there as Young struck out the next three hitters and finished the game with six straight Ks. McKinney’s walk halted a run of eight straight strikeouts for Young in the contest.
Offensively, St. Marys collected nine hits against Brookville starter Natasha Rush. Olivia Eckels led that attack, going 2-for-3 with a double, triple and three RBIs.
The Lady Dutch got all the runs they needed when they scored twice in the bottom of the first.
Shannon Kaiser led off the inning with a walk and scored on a triple by Eckels, who promptly scored on a passed ball to make it 2-0.
Rush threw a scoreless second, but St. Marys pushed three more runs across in the third.
Kara Hanslovan led off with a single and reached third on a double by Young. Hanslovan scored on another passed ball before Janelle Krug beat out a bunt single. Gianna Surra then ripped a two-run double to left-center to put the Lady Dutch up 5-0.
Eckels made it 6-0 in the fourth with a RBI double that chased home Jianna Gerg, who had reached on an error.
St. Marys then finished off the mercy-rule victory with four more runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Rosa DePrator reached on an error to open the inning and scored on a single by Hailey Burke. Danielle Rolley followed with a single of her own before both runners came home on a double by Ava Buzard that made it 9-0.
Eckels then reached on an error that allowed Buzard to score the game-ending run.
St. Marys (7-2) travels to DuBois on Monday.
ST. MARYS 10,
BROOKVILLE 0
Score by Innings
Brookville 000 00 — 0
St. Marys 203 14 — 10
* There was 1 out when the game ended
Brookville—0
Mara Bowser 2000, Tory McKinney 0000, Megrah Suhan 2010, Liz Wonderling 2000, Grace Matson 2000, Aleah Ames 2000, Aubre Eble 1000, Delaney Barr 1000, Audrey Sorek 2000, Natasha Rush 2000. Totals: 16-0-1-0.
St. Marys—10
Shannon Kaiser 1100, Ava Buzard 2112, Olivia Eckels 4123, Kara Hanslovan 2110, Kendall Young 2110, Janelle Krug 2110, Gianna Surra 2012, Rosa DePrator 1100, Lindsey Reiter 2000, Hailey Burke 1111, Danielle Rolley 2110, Jianna Gerg 3100. Totals: 25-10-9-8.
Errors: Brookville 4, St, Marys 0. LOB: Brookville 3, St. Marys 6. 2B: Eckels, Young, Surra Buzard. 3B: Eckels. HBP: Young (by Rush), Hanslovan (by Rush). SB: Krug, Rolley.
Pitching
Brookville: Natasha Rush-4 1/3 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO, 2 HB.
St. Marys: Kendall Young-5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 15 SO.
Winning pitcher: Young. Losing pitcher: Rush.