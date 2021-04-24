ST. MARYS — The DuBois Central Catholic and St. Marys softball teams squared off in a highly anticipated matchup Friday, but a close game never materialized as the Lady Dutch rolled to an 11-0, 5-inning victory to hand DCC its first loss of the season.
The Lady Cardinals (9-1), who came in scoring nearly 14 runs a game, couldn’t solve St. Marys sophomore Kendall Young, who nearly pulled off a 5-inning perfect game.
Her lone blemish was a one-out bunt single by Jessy Frank in the third inning. Frank promptly stole second but was stranded there. Young faced just one over the minimum, striking out 12 of the other 15 batters she faced in the shutout.
Central Catholic hit just one ball out of the infield — a line drive by Shyanne Lundy to lead off the second that was caught by center fielder Brianna Grotzinger.
Young was backed by a balanced offense that pounded out 15 hits, all singles, off DCC starter Madison Hoyt, including nine during a decisive nine-run bottom of the second.
Ten different St. Marys players collected hits in the game, led by Olivia Eckels and Kara Hanslovan who each had three hits and two runs scored. Eckels also drove in a run. Young helped her own cause with two hits and two RBIs.
The win improved St. Marys’ record to 5-2 and ended a two-game skid that saw the Lady Dutch lose a pair of one-run games against Punxsutawney (2-1) and Williamsport (8-7).
“That was a nice win,” said St. Marys coach Matt Eckels. “We had a couple key hits from the bench and that was a complete team win. There was no one event in that game that turned it and took everybody to win it.
“They (DCC) are a very well-coached team and are disciplined, but Kendall was one today with 12 strikeouts. We had lost a couple heartbreakers coming in, but playing good teams like these make you better. We just don’t want to peak too early and keep grinding and figuring things out. Then hit them hard when the time comes.”
After Young struck out the side to start the game, St. Marys tried to grab the lead in the bottom of the first as Eckels and Hanslovan hit back-to-back singles with one out. However, Hoyt got a pair of fly outs to keep it a scoreless game.
She wasn’t as lucky in the second as her defense let her down.
St. Marys’ Gianna Surra singled with one out and was replaced by courtesy runner Danielle Rolley, who quickly took second on a wild pitch. Lindsey Reiter then put down a sacrifice bunt and reached safely when the throw to first was handled. The error allowed Rolley to score to make it 1-0.
The Lady Dutch scored just the one run in the frame before breaking the game wide open with its nine-run third.
Eckels led things off with a single to left, then Hanslovan legged out an infield single. Hoyt got Grotzinger to pop up to short, but Young delivered a shapr single to left to plate Eckels.
An infield single by Janelle Krug loaded the bases for Surra, who drew a walk to force home Hanslovan to make it 3-0. Reiter then blooped a single the other way to score another run before pinch-hitter Joey Forster smacked a two-run single to center to put St. Marys up 6-0.
After a flyout, Eckels reached on an error that not only extended the inning but let a seventh run come home. The Lady Dutch were far from done in the inning as they took advantage of the two-out miscue.
Hanslovan blooped in another single to load the bases for Grotzinger, who singled home a pair of runs. Young finally capped the big inning with her second RBI single of the frame to put the Lady Dutch up 10-0 after three.
St. Marys tacked on one more run for good measure in the fourth.
Jianna Gerg started the rally with a one-out single, went to second on a hit by Shannon Kaiser and scored when Eckels smacked her third hit of the game.
“I thought we were ready for her (Young’s) speed, but she spins the ball so well too and you can’t simulate that in practice,’ said DCC coach George Heigel. “So hats off to her. I anticipated having her strike out some girls, but I’m really frustrated with the fact we stand there and look at strike three as many times as we do. It’s been a point of emphasis, and I’m at a loss about what to do about that. I think we had four or five again tonight, which gives yourself no chance at all.
“But, as I told the girls, four or five years ago we went to Punxsy (5-1 loss in 2017) and were 14-0 I think and had a total of 14 strikeouts to that point on the year, and (Kylee) Lingenfelter put 16 up on us. You have those kind of games and frankly it’s a good thing that we get to gave a good pitcher like that (Young) because down the road we’re going to have to put the ball in play and have to execute.
“But, we didn’t play well defensively behind Madison either. Itwas one of the those games. Like I said to them (girls), you have to flush it, move on and act as though it didn’t happen. It all depends on how we react to this. Fortunately, we have a game (today) and hopefully get back on track.
Central Catholic hosts Smethport today, while St. Marys also is in action at Indiana.
ST. MARYS 11,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
DCC 000 00 — 0
St. Marys 019 1x — 11
DuBois Central Catholic—0
Kayley Risser cf 2000, Emma Suplizio 3b 2000, Mia Meholick c 2000, Shyanne Lundy 1b 2000, Chelsea Busatto lf 2000, Melia Mitskavich dp 2000, Madison Hoyt p 2000, Jessy Frank 1010, Lauren Davidson 2b 1000, Emily Joseph rf (flex) 0000. Totals: 16-0-1-0.
St. Marys—11
Shannon Kaiser dp 4010, Olivia Eckels 2b 4231, Kara Hanslovan ss 4230, Brianna Grotzinger 3012, Kendall Young 3122, Janelle Krug 3b 2110, Alexis Wendel ph 0000, Gianna Surra c 3211, Lindset Reiter 1b 1111, Hailey Burke ph 1000, Jianna Gerg rf 1110, Joey Forster ph 1112, Lauren Mosier lf 0000, Danielle Rolley rf 0000. Totals: 27-11-15-9.
Errors: DCC 2, SMA 0. LOB: DCC 1, SMA 6. SB: Frank. SAC: Reiter, Gerg.
Pitching
DCC: Madison Hoyt-4 IP, 15 H, 11 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
SMA: Kendall Young-5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 12 SO.
Winning pitcher: Young. Losing pitcher: Hoyt.