ST. MARYS — St. Marys used a strong performance on the defensive end to secure a 42-25 victory over Ridgway and claim the Elk County Holiday Tournament title at St. Marys Area High School Saturday night.
The Lady Dutch (7-1) held Ridgway to just six made field goals on the night, while 13 of the Lady Elkers’ 25 points came from the foul line, where they went 13-of-20 in the loss.
St. Marys led by just one (7-6) after the opening quarter of play, but it began to take control in the second by outscoring Ridgway (4-2) 14-8 to take a 21-14 lead into the half.
In the third quarter the Lady Dutch shut down Ridgway, holding them to just three points while scoring 10 of their own to take a 14-point lead into the final quarter of play.
St. Marys then closed out the win with an 11-8 edge in the fourth to secure the 42-25 title-clinching win.
Kaylee Muccio paced the Lady Dutch with 12 points on the night, including seven in the third quarter, while Lauren Eckert added 11 in the win behind a pair of three-pointers and Britney Shaw added seven points.
Muccio was named the Offensive MVP for the tournament, as she finished with 24 points in the pair of victories, while Eckert and Allison Schlimm earned spots on the All-Tournament team for St. Marys.
As a team, St. Marys hit five threes on the night after knocking down seven treys in their opening win at the tournament.
Ridgway was led by a 10-point night from Julie Peterson, while Gabbi Rohr and Christina Fullem chipped in six apiece.
Peterson was named the Defensive MVP for the tournament, while Rohr earned an All-Tournament team selection.
The All-Tournament team was rounded out by Elk County Catholic’s Taylor Newton and Johnsonburg’s Tess Kocjancic.
The Lady Dutch and Lady Elkers were able to reach Saturday’s title game with wins on Friday night, here is a closer look at those games:
Ridgway 32,
Elk County
Catholic 30
Ridgway picked up its first win at the Elk County Holiday Tournament since 2011 in thrilling fashion, as Gabbi Rohr beat the buzzer with a layup to lift the Lady Elkers to a stunning 32-30 victory over Elk County Catholic.
Trailing 30-25 with less than two minutes left to play, Ridgway (4-1) scored the final seven points of the game to secure the thrilling win.
After a bucket by Taylor Newton put ECC (3-2) up by five with 2:05 left to play, Ridgway’s Julie Peterson responded with a pair of free throws on the ensuing possession to make it a one-possession game.
The team’s then traded missed free throws on the front ends of one-and-ones, but Lindsay Steis was able to pull down an offensive rebound after a miss by Rohr.
Steis hit both foul shots to make it a one-point game with 1:06 remaining in the game as ECC was unable to add to its lead on the other end.
Rohr then drew a foul on the inside with 7.3 seconds remaining as she looked to put her team in front, but was only able to convert on the second free throw to tie the game at 30.
On the ensuing inbounds pass, Gabby Weisner looked for Newton on a cross-court pass, but Peyton Delhunty cut off the pass and stole the ball away from Newton before passing to Rohr.
Rohr worked her way into the paint before rattling home a layup as the buzzer sounded to lift the Lady Elkers to a 32-30 win.
Both teams got off to slow starts in the game, as ECC’s lone points of the first quarter came on buckets on back-to-back possessions by Newton at 6:44 and 6:01.
The Lady Elkers finally got on the board when Rohr hit a jumper from the top of the key at the 3:03 mark of the quarter, before a turnaround three-pointer by Christian Fullem at the buzzer gave Ridgway a 5-4 edge after the first.
Six points by Newton, including a basket with 14 seconds left in the first half, helped send the Lady Crusaders into the half with an 11-10 advantage.
Newton led all scorers on the night and accounted for 22 of her team’s 30 points in the loss.
Ridgway used a 6-0 run in the third quarter on a pair of scores from Rohr and another by Peterson to retake the lead, before ECC responded with a 5-0 run of its own to jump back in front.
In the end, the Lady Crusaders clung to a one-point lead at 21-20 heading into the final quarter of play.
The teams then went back-and-forth in the fourth quarter before the Lady Elkers closed the game on a 7-0 run with Rohr’s buzzer beater lifting them to the win.
Rohr finished the game with a team-high 12 points for Ridgway, while Fullem chipped in nine and Peterson added six in the victory.
St. Marys 49,
Johnsonburg 10
In the second girls game of the night, the host Lady Dutch overpowered Johnsonburg from start to finish on their way to a 49-10 victory.
St. Marys (6-1) jumped out to a 16-0 lead to start the game before taking a 18-4 lead after the first eight minutes of play.
Giorgia Baciga and Allison Schlimm sparked the opening run with four points apiece, as six different Lady Dutch players scored in the opening frame.
Kaci Stelene eventually got Johnsonburg (0-6) on the board with a score at the 2:53 mark of the first quarter on her way to a team-high five points in the loss.
The Lady Dutch then held a 13-1 edge in the second quarter to take a 31-5 lead into the half.
A pair of buckets by Schlimm, who finished with 11 points for St. Marys in the win, along with a three-pointer by Kaylee Muccio, who led the team with 12 points, helped the hosts take a 38-7 lead into the fourth.
The Lady Dutch hit seven three-pointers on the night, as Baciga and Muccio had two apiece, while Maria Chiappelli, Schlimm and Kyla Johnson all added one apiece.
Baciga also finished in double figures in the win with 10 points, while Chiappelli and Johnson each chipped in five.