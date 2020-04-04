ST. MARYS — The 2020 season looked to be a mixed bag for the St. Marys track and field team, as the girls were set to rely on several key returnees while the boys team lost many of its top performers from last year to graduation.
On the girls side, the Lady Dutch won gold medals in four events at the 2019 District 9 Class AAA championship meet on their way to claiming the team title in thrilling fashion, edging Bradford and Punxsutawney by three and five and a half points, respectively.
In all, the St. Marys girls claimed 22 medals at the district meet from 13 different athletes, all but one of which (Dana Brennen –4th place discus) return to the team this season.
For the boys team, while they claimed 10 medals, including three golds at the D-9 meet, all five athletes who won a medal are gone to graduation.
For the Lady Dutch, that large medalist group returning is led by eight seniors, six of which won at least one medal at districts last season.
Two of those seniors return after winning multiple gold medals last year in Megan Quesenberry who claimed three while Tessa Grotzinger claimed a pair of golds.
The duo were two of the legs in the 4x400 relay along with Samantha Hayes and Vivianne Catalone that claimed first in the final event of the day to lift St. Marys past Punxsy for the title.
Quesenberry, Grotzinger and Hayes were joined by Kyla Johnson in the 4x800 relay which also took the gold medal and went on to finish 12th in the PIAA championship meet.
Quesenberry’s final gold medal came in the 400 dash, while Johnson added a first-place finish of her own in the 3,200 run as the team’s other individual gold.
Other members of this year’s decorated senior class are Summer Herring, who won four medals at districts including taking silver in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles as well as taking bronze in the 100 dash.
Returning seniors Lucy Anthony (5th in 1,600 and 4th in 3,200), Kaylee Muccio (4th in triple jump) and Saige Heigel (Silver in shot put and bronze in discus) also claimed medals last season.
The team also returns six athletes who medaled last season as underclassmen in juniors Hayes, Johnson and Amber Schauer, as well as sophomores Isabelle Caskey, Payton Bauer and Catalone.
“That girls team is not scared of hard work and pushing themselves and each other to get better,” head coach Jim Werner said. “That is why this team is so special and successful.”
On the boys side, St. Marys will look to rely on a new group of athletes after graduating its five D-9 medalists from 2019, including Adam Park who took gold in all thee throwing events (shot put, discus and javelin) as a senior.
Also gone are Anthony Cortina, who took bronze in the high jump and long jump while finishing fourth in the 200 dash, along with Nathan McAnany (4th in pole vault and 4th in 400 dash), Devin McGrath (Silver in shot put) and Alex Agosti (Bronze in discus and fourth in shot put).
Despite losing the strong senior class, Werner was still confident heading into the season that a large group of younger athletes would step up and have strong seasons as the team features just three seniors in Tyler Henry, Brandon Lowe and Cain Pfoutz.
“I believe we have some freshman that are going to come in to varsity track and field and be point scorers right away,” Werner said.
The head coach noted the tough competition throughout the district on both the girls and boys side brings out the best in all of the athletes.
“Our district and area has some of the best track athletes in the state and being able to go against those kind of kids on a weekly basis can really fuel these kids,” Werner said.
While the girls team was set to build on last year’s success and the boys looked to have a breakout year, the athletes are just hoping they get the chance to return to action as the season has been put on hold due to COVID-19.
Werner stressed that the most important thing right now for his athletes and the entire community is to do everything they can in order to stay healthy.
He added that before the closure of schools and postponement of the spring sports season, he told all of his athletes to do what they can to keep in shape and stay active at home, noting he feels his team will be ready to go if and when the season gets underway.
“As long as they are being smart and staying healthy I am happy and if they are working out any way they can while doing that then I’ll be very pleased,” Werner said.
ROSTER
BOYS
Seniors: Tyler Henry, Brandon Lowe, Cain Pfoutz.
Juniors: Taylor Belsole, James Davis, Aaron Frey, Jacob Kline, Vincicius Nunes, Jakob Schauer, Simon Shelley, Bryce Walker, Terry Williams.
Sophomores: Daulton Bauer, Ryan Bille, Nick Croyle, Tommy DeFilippi, Collin Kline, Parker Phillips, Kobie Snelick, Dalton Steele, Dererk Villilla.
Freshmen: Alexander Amador, Caiden Baker, Isaac Beyer, Sam Bowes, Carter Chadsey, Greg Dippold, Justin Dornisch, Wyatt Foster, Nicholas Hayes, Collin Reitz, Augie Secco, Connor Smith, Toby Steis, Gaven Studer.
GIRLS
Seniors: Lucy Anthony, Lauren Eckert, Tessa Grotzinger, Saige Heigle, Summer Herring, Kaylee Muccio, Courteney Pistner, Megan Quesenberry.
Juniors: Gorgia Baciga, Katherine Garverick, Carlee Ginther, Brianna Grotzinger, Samantha Hayes, Kyla Johnson, Amber Schauer.
Sophomores: Holly Anthony, Payton Bauer, Madison Blythe, Isabelle Caskey, Vivianne Catalone, Abby Erich, Rachel Fleming, Skylar Foust, Amma Gavazzi, Emma Sidelinger, Gina VanSlander.
Freshmen: Izzy Catalone, Mya Klaiber, Zoey Nunamaker, Brynn Poirer, Jayna Sette, Olivia Smith, Emma Sorg, Alaina VanSlander, Nevaeh Wildnauer.