KANE — St. Marys used a dominant second half to pull away from Bradford on its way to a 55-36 victory in the District 9 Class 3A semifinals at Kane High School Friday night.
The Lady Dutch (18-5) held a narrow one-point (11-10) lead after the opening quarter before eventually taking a 17-14 lead into the half after a low-scoring second quarter.
St. Marys then began to break the game open in the third quarter, as Allison Schlimm powered the second-seeded Lady Dutch with 10 of her team-high 14 points in the frame to help it take a 10-point (35-25) lead into the fourth.
The Lady Dutch then used a strong fourth quarter in which they held a 20-11 edge to close out the 19-point win.
While Schlimm was the lone St. Marys player to finish in double figures in the win, nine of the 10 Lady Dutch players to see the floor contributed in the scoring.
Kyla Johnson added nine points, while Megan Quesenberry followed with eight and Samantha Hayes and Kaylee Muccio chipped in six points apiece.
St. Marys hit six three-pointers in the victory, as Schlimm led the way with two, both coming in the third quarter, while Johnson, Quesenberry, Isabelle Caskey and Giorgia Baciga all added threes in the win.
The Lady Dutch were able to secure the win despite a poor performance from the free-throw line, where it went just 9-of-20 on the night.
The third-seeded Lady Owls were led by a game-high 16 points from Alanna Benson behind four three-pointers, while Hannah Lary added 14 points thanks in large part to a 10-of-10 night from the foul line.
The Lady Dutch will now hope the third time is the charm, as they will take on Punxsutawney in the District 9 title game Thursday at Clarion University at 6 p.m.
The Lady Chucks are 2-0 in the teams’ previous meetings this season, winning 50-31 at home Jan. 15 before traveling to St. Marys and and coming away with a 43-37 win Feb. 4.
The pair of losses account two of St. Marys’ three most lopsided losses on the year as it also suffered an eight-point loss to Hollidaysburg.