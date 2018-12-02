ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls basketball team had a very young team last year, and while the Lady Dutch are still young, their experience level has increased ahead of this season.

Last season, St. Marys had just three upperclassmen on their roster, just two of which were seniors and the only players the team lost heading into their 2018-19 season.

Bekka Bauer and Amanda Foster were both seniors a year ago and have since graduated, while Abigail Adamski — a junior last season — is the only senior on this season’s team.

Bauer was one of three Lady Dutch players to be named on last season’s Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express All-Star honorable mentions list.

Bauer was the team’s leading rebounder at 6.5 boards per game and was also third on the team in scoring with 7.2 points per game.

Kaylee Muccio and Megan Quesenberry, who both return as juniors this season, were both named honorable mentions for their sophomore-year performances last season.

Muccio was the team’s leading scorer last season with 8.1 points per game and also finished second on the team with 6.1 rebounds per game.

Quesenberry finished second on the team in scoring on the season with 7.5 points per game.

St. Marys head coach Leona Hoohuli said she looks for Muccio, Quesenberry and Lauren Eckert to lead the team this season as returning contributors from last season.

“We are looking for a quality offensive and defensive production from everyone on the team,” Hoohuli said.

Despite the young lineup last season, the Lady Dutch still had a strong season, making a run to the District 9 Class 4A title game, where they fell to Punxsutawney 47-24 and finished the season 12-12 overall.

Hoohuli said she expects Samantha Hayes and junior Eckert to start at the guard position this season.

Hayes, last season as a freshman, was a key factor for the Lady Dutch on both ends of the court, scoring 4.2 points per game, grabbing 4.5 rebounds per game and also recording a team-high 2.9 steals per contest.

Eckert averaged 5.5 points per contest and added 3.2 boards per game in her sophomore season.

At the other guard spot, Hoohuli will look to Quesenberry, Kyla Johnson, Maria Chiappelli and Muccio, while Adamski, Allison Schlimm and Britney Shaw will start at the forward position this season.

St. Marys opens its season Friday at the Johnsonburg Tip-off Tournament.

ROSTER

Seniors: Abigail Adamski. Juniors: Kaylee Muccio, Lauren Eckert, Britney Shaw, Megan Quesenberry, Allison Schlimm. Sophomores: Kyla Johnson, Maria Chiappelli, Samantha Hayes, Jade Lindemuth, Maria Kunes, Lindsey Quagliani, Samantha Vavala. Freshmen: Vivi Anne Catalone, Abigail Erich, Isabelle Caskey, Holly Anthony, Emma Gavazzi.