ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls basketball team celebrated Senior Night in style Friday against visiting DuBois, as the Lady Dutch used a total team effort on both ends of the floor to run past the Lady Beavers, 56-21.
St. Marys (14-4) honored its five seniors — Lauren Eckert, Kaylee Muccio, Megan Quesenberry, Allison Schlimm and Britney Shaw — prior to the game. That quintet then went out and used their signature uptempo style to rattle the lady Beavers early and often.
The Lady Dutch forced eight first-quarter turnovers, several of which led to easy buckets the other way as St .Marys jumped out to a 17-7 lead after one quarter. That defensive pressure got to DuBois even more in the second quarter as the Lady Beavers managed just one point as they went into the locker room trailing 33-8.DuBois had twice as many first-half turnovers (17) as it did points.
It marked the second time in three days DuBois made a trip to St. Marys and found itself down big in the first half. The Lady Beavers actually trailed 20-0 after one quarter Wednesday at ECC before seeing a furious comeback bid fall short in a 44-40 setback.
There was no such comeback effort Friday, as St. marys kept the pedal on the gas to start the second half on its way to the 34-point victory. The win completed a sweep of the season series, with the Lady Dutch winning 51-33 at DuBois on Jan. 7.
St. Marys once again got a balanced effort on offense, as eight of the nine players who hit the floor scored.
Muccio and Shaw each scored nine points to lead the way, while Eckert and Quesenberry each had eight. Kyla Johnson added seven points and Schlimm five.
“This is the first time we’ve played a solid four quarters,” said Lady Dutch coach Leona Hoohuli. “It was a total team effort and everyone contributed. Coming into the gym (Thursday), we wanted to work on continuing to be aggressive defensively and on our shots and being aggressive on offense.
“It was a nice way to honor our seniors. I’ve had these girls for four years, and they’re gong to be missed. We’ll have some big shoes to fill come next year.”
St. Marys jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead on baskets by Quesenberry and Muccio. DuBois countered with a Saige Weible hoop and Olivia Johnson free throw around by score by Schlimm to make it 6-3.
It was all Lady Dutch from there as they closed the quarter on an 11-4 spurt to take a 10-point lead after the opening eight minutes. Johnson capped that run by hitting a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.
Six different St. Marys players scored in the quarter, with Quesenberry and Isabelle Caskey each having four.
The Lady Dutch carried that momentum into the second quarter, where the outscored DuBois 14-1 to take a commanding 33-8 advantage in the break. St. Marys held the Lady Beavers without a field goal over the final 8:50 of the half.
Schlimm and Shaw hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the second, while Quesenberry added four more points.
The third quarter proved to be more of the same as the Lady Dutch won the quarter 15-4 to push their lead to 48-12 after three quarters. DuBois finally broke its field goal drought when Johnson scored just past the 6-minute mark of the third.
Johnson had all four DuBois points in the third, while Muccio and Shaw had five and four, respectively, for St. Marys. Johnson led Dubois with seven points.
Caskey opened the fourth with a hoop to give the Lady Dutch their largest lead of the night at 38 points (50-12) before coming away with the 34-point win.
“We were coming off the heartbreaking loss earlier in the week (at ECC),” said DuBois coach Keith Kriner. “The last three quarters we played in that one were outstanding, we just dug ourselves too deep a hole in the first quarter.
“I think the girls are pushing now because we’re still trying for playoffs and everything. They knew coming in it would be a tough game, but seriously, they (Lady Dutch) must have shot 70 percent form the floor. Everything they put up went in, but you have to get the shots to make them, and we just had too many turnovers tonight.”
Both teams are back in action Tuesday. St. Marys hosts Punxsutawney, while DuBois (10-8) welcomes Bradford.