ST. MARYS — Coming off a tough overtime loss Tuesday at Hollidaysburg, the St. Marys girls basketball team bounced back in big way Friday in the Dutch Oven with a 53-39 victory against Brookville in its District 9 League opener.

And, the Lady Dutch came away with the 14-point win despite being without leading scorer Megan Quesenberry, who was injured in that loss to Hollidaysburg. In her absence, St. Marys got a strong all-around team effort on both ends of the floor, with all seven girls who hit the floor scoring at least three points.

Kyla Johnson led the way for St. Marys (4-2) with a game-high 15 points, while teammate Samantha Hayes also reached double figures with 11.

Kaylee Muccio added eight points, while Allison Schlimm and Abigail Adamski had six and five, respectively. Britney Shaw chipped in five off the bench — including a clutch 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to slow down a Brookville rally — while Maria Chiappelli dropped in three points on a trio of free throws.

Adamski also did a nice job on the defensive end of the floor to help offset Brookville’s size advantage with the likes of Marcy Schindler, Lexis Hatzinikolas and Lauren Hergert.

The loss was the second in a row the Lady Raiders following a 3-0 start to the season.

“It was a nice team win,” said Lady Dutch coach Leona Hoohuli. “I thought Sammy (Hayes) did a nice job today and controlled the game for us and took care of the ball. Pete (Schlimm), Abby (Adamski) and Kaylee (Muccio) all did a nice job rebounding for us against there bigs.”

The first quarter was closely contested, with the largest lead by either team being four points by St. Marys at 12-8 with 2:5o left in the period.

Johnson scored six points in the quarter for St. Marys, while Adamski had four of her five. Schindler, Hergert and Morgan Johnson each had four points for Brookvile, which pulled even 12-12 at quarter’s end.

Schindler drilled a 3-pointer just over a minute into the second quarter before Kyla Johnson and Morgan Johnson traded baskets to make it 17-14 Lady Raiders. Schindler led the Lady Raiders with 11 points, while Morgan Johnson had eight.

That basket by Morgan Johnson proved to be Brookville’s final points of the quarter, as St. Marys went on an 11-0 run over the final 5:21 of the quarter to take a 28-17 lead into halftime.

Turnovers helped fuel the Lady Dutch run, as Brookville committed six in the quarter and 14 in the first half, compared to seven for the Lady Dutch.

Hayes and Schlimm each had four points in St. Marys’ run, and Muccio hit a 3-pointer. Johnson added a second hoop on a putback late in the half, while Chiappelli went 1 of 2 at the foul line with 22 ticks left to give the Lady Dutch an 11-point halftime lead.

Brookville quickly halted its scoring drought in the third quarter as Madison Johnson drained a 3-pointer 36 seconds in to the Brookville deficit to eight (28-20). However, St. Marys responded with an 8-0 spurt to push its lead out to 16 (36-20) just over three minutes into the half.

Hayes jump-started that spurt with a layup off a Kyla Johnson steal before Johnson scored five straight points, including a trey.

Brookville finally got into a little bit of a rhythm, flipping the turnover switch on St. Marys to end the third quarter on an 11-3 run to cut its deficit in half at 39-31 after three quarters.

Madison Johnson started that spurt with her second trey of the quarter. Morgan Johnson, Hergert, Schindler and Kira Powell all had baskets in the run.

Brookville carried that momentum into the fourth, where a quick hoop by Hatzinikolas cut the St. Marys lead to six at 39-33. That’s as close Brookville got though, as Shaw answered right back with a hoop, then drained a 3-pointer in the corner to extend the Lady Dutch’s lead back to 10 at 44-34 with 6:31 to play.

“We had quite a few turnovers (in the third), and we were giving them too many shots and they started making them,” said Hoohuli. “ But, in fourth we were able to change up our defense again and limit there opportunities.

“And, that was a big shot from Britney with the three in the corner because of the run of turnovers we had.”

The Lady Raiders got back within six (45-39) with 4:40 to go on a free throw by Hergert. Unfortunately for Brookville, it didn’t score again in the game as St. Marys closed the game with eight straight points — including hitting 6 of 7 free throws to seal the victory.

“We had too many turnovers in the first half and just never got into the flow of the game tonight,” said Brookville coach Mark Powell. “It’s the way we played earlier in the week (loss at Clearfield) and it carried over into tonight.

“We’re a veteran team and we need to be better than that. Tonight, St. Marys outhustled us and wanted it more than we did and got the win.”

Both teams are now off until there respective holiday tourneys later this week.

St. Marys plays in the Elk County Holiday Tournament beginning Friday night, while Brookville hosts its annual holiday tourney beginning Thursday evening.