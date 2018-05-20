BROOKVILLE — The St. Marys girls put together a stellar day Friday at the District 9 Class AA Track and Field Championships, capturing six gold medals while placing three competitors (Top 5) in three different events.

However, that effort wasn’t quite enough to take home its second-ever team crown as Bradford edged the Lady Dutch for the title, 94-84. St. Marys won its only other girls team title back in 2002. DuBois was third in the team standings with 69 points.

St. Marys’ runner-up effort was headlined by the double-gold performances by senior Amanda Foster and freshman Kyla Johnson, who collected one of her wins as part of the Lady Dutch 4x800 relay squad. Arianna Kleppinger and Summer Herring added gold medals of their own.

Foster struck gold in both the 800 (2:25.02) and 1,600 (5:15.28) runs and added a bronze medal in the 4x400 where she joined forces with Kleppinger. Tessa Grotzinger and Samantha Hayes. Foster beat Bradford’s Emily Bosworth by 1.46 seconds in the 800 and Clearfield’s Abby LaBorde by 14.45 seconds in the 1,600.

The 800 was one of the three events where St. Marys had three medalists, with Megan Quesenberry and Grotzinger placing fourth and fifth, respectively.

Johnson ran the anchor leg on the Lady Dutch’s finals-opening win in the 4x800 relay. She teamed up with Hayes, Grotzinger and Quesenberry to cross the line in 10:11.01 to beat the second-place team from DuBois by 18 seconds. Johnson also won the 3,200 (11:53.89) by more than 22 seconds over LaBorde.

The Lady Dutch distance crew showed its depth in both the 1,600 and 3,200. Johnson added a bronze medal in the mile, with Hayes crossing the line fourth behind her. In the two mile, Autumn Majchrzak and Lucy Anthony finished third and fourth, respectively.

Kleppinger and Herzing each pulled out tight victories in the 100 dash and 100 hurdles early in the championship finals to get the Lady Dutch off and running.

Kleppinger edged Bradford’s Regan Johnson by .05 seconds (12.94-12.98) in a photo-finish in the 100, while Herring outsprinted top-seeded Maddison King of DuBois to the line after the final hurdle to win the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.64. King crossed second in 16.79.

Herring added a bronze medal in the 300 hurdles (48.65), while Kleppinger was fourth in the 200 dash (27.43).

Kleppinger and Herring also won bronze in the 4x100 relay and was they were among a handful of Lady Dutch competitors to collect four medals on the day. She duo teamed up with Courtney Pistner and Sierra Nunamaker to cross the line in 52.58.

Grotzinger added a fourth place in the 400 (1:03.84) as she ended her day with four medals. Hayes also won four medals as she added a fifth-place finish in the 400 dash (1:03.84).

The Lady Dutch

St. Marys also enjoyed a strong day in the field events, where Nunamaker won three more medals. She captured silver medals in the pole vault (8-6) and triple jump (33-6 1/2) and a bronze in the long jump (16-0 1/2). Nunamaker tied for the best height in the pole vault with Bradford’s Alexis Huber but lost out on gold based on tiebreakers.

Saige Heigel won bronze in the shot put (31-4 1/2) and was fifth in the discus (89-9), while teammate Kaylee Muccio was fourth in the triple jump (31-8 1/2).

The Lady Dutch just missed out on four more medals as Muccio (high jump, 4-3), Amber Schauer (pole vault, 7-6), Sophie Geitner (discus, 89-2) and Kendra Bonfardin (javelin, 80-3) finished sixth in their respective events — one spot out of the medals.

St. Marys’ athletes who won gold medals all advanced to compete at the PIAA Class AAA Track and Field Championships this weekend at Shippensburg University.