RIDGWAY — Coming off its first winning season in recent years, the Ridgway girls basketball team will look to a pair of returning starters and a few new players to lead them to another successful season on the hardwood.

The Lady Elkers will have to find a way to replace the all-around production of Emily Fullem — last year’s Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Player of the Year — who graduated along with Karley LaBenne and Josie Benninger

Fullem scored 20.4 points per game as a senior last year, pulling down 14.7 rebounds per game while adding 5.3 blocks per contest to help lead Ridgway to its best season in 14 years. Those numbers also helped Fullem earn Third Team All-State honors in Class 2A.

Ridgway finished the 2017-18 season 12-11, falling to Keystone in the District 9 Class 2A playoffs — the program’s first district playoff game since 2004.

Fullem finished her career with 1,307 points, good enough. for sixth in school history, to go along with over 1,000 career rebounds.

The Lady Elkers’ only other selection the the TCS/CE All-Stars last season was junior Casey Woodford, who was selected as an Honorable Mention after finishing second on the team in points and assists.

Woodford, now a senior, will look to step up as the new leader for Ridgway on the hardwood this season.

Alyssa Kasmierski is the other lone returning starter for the Lady Elkers, as the now senior led the team in assists last season.

Gordon noted that depth and balance are keys to his team’s success this season.

“Our team doesn’t revolve around any one player,” Gordon said. “All of them are equally important and any one of them can be a standout player on any given night.”

The Lady Elkers’ expected starting lineup includes Kasmierski, Woodford, juniors Gabbi Rohr and Lindsey Steis and sophomore Eve Cobaugh.

Steis missed most of last season due to injury, but Gordon noted she has put the work in during the offseason to earn a starting varsity position.

The head coach said the junior is one of the smaller players on his roster, but is a strong defender and rebounder.

Cobaugh started off last season at the junior varsity level before working her way up to varsity and will begin her sophomore season as a varsity starter.

Rohr is a transfer student from Elk County Catholic and will start at the point guard position in her first season with the Lady Elkers.

Gordon said the junior brings a new level of intensity to the team and is one of the hardest working players and also has great court awareness.

The head coach said he also expects contributions from junior Christina Fullem and freshman Julie Peterson off the bench this season.

Gordon said the program has been improving vastly over the last few seasons and he looks for that to continue this season.

“The girls have learned to win and we look to foster and improve on that winning culture,” Gordon said. “We have a quick team that handles the ball well.”

The Lady Elkers open the season Friday at the Union Tournament.

ROSTER

Seniors: Alyssa Kasmierski, Casey Woodford, Claudia Yates. Juniors: Lindsey Steis, Gabbi Rohr, Christina Fullem. Sophomores: Eve Cobaugh, Chloe Keslar. Freshmen: Julie Peterson, Peyton Delhuntey, Carli Thomas.