DuBOIS — Ridgway used an 11-0 run between the second and third quarters to come away with a 24-13 victory in a defense-dominated contest over DuBois Central Catholic at Varischetti Sports Complex Friday night.
Trailing 8-6 late in the second quarter, Gabbi Rohr pulled the Lady Elkers even with a bucket just 15 seconds before the half as the teams headed into the half knotted at eight.
The visitors carried that momentum over into the second half, opening the third quarter on a 9-0 run to take the lead for good.
“I’ve gotta give DCC a lot of credit, he (Hoover) knew what we were doing and they’re a good team, they’re scrappy and tough,” Ridgway head coach John Bennardi said. “We missed a lot of layups early and we were a little slow on offense tonight.”
“I think a lot of it had to do with their defense, it was a good game, both coaches did some scouting ahead, both teams had some looks, but it was just one of those nights that nobody shot well.”
Christina Fullem, who accounted for 15 of Ridgway’s 24 points in the win, got the run started by scoring on the inside while drawing a foul before finishing off the three-point play at the line 59 seconds into the second half.
Eve Cobaugh, Rohr and Julie Peterson all added third-quarter buckets to finish the run, as Ridgway held the Lady Cardinals scoreless for a 10:42 stretch lasting through nearly half of the second quarter and most of the third.
The scoreless stretch for DCC was eventually broken by Maia Cogley, who went 1-of-2 from the free-throw line with 1:16 remaining in the third quarter.
Cogley’s second foul shot was off the mark, but Ridgway lost the rebound out of bounds, which led to a bucket on the inside by Jordy Kosko with 58.4 seconds to go.
The score brought the home side back within six points at 17-11 heading into the final quarter of play.
DuBois Central Catholic then cut the deficit to four just under two minutes into the fourth when Paris Farley drained a jump shot from just inside the arc.
The bucket came with 6:04 to go in the game, as it proved to be the final points of the night for the Lady Cardinals, allowing Ridgway to close out the night on a 7-0 run to secure the 11-point win.
“Our staple is defense, we want everybody to buy into our defense, I just think defense is more important than offense,” Bennardi said. “You’ve still gotta put the ball in the bucket and score some points, but we rebounded well, stayed in our lanes and did everything we had to do.”
After Farley’s score, both teams went more than five and a half minutes without points, as Fullem got the Lady Elkers back on the board with a score on the inside with 32 seconds remaining.
The Lady Cardinals looked to respond on the other end, but saw Martina Swalligan’s attempt on the inside turned away, as head coach Jordan Hoover was issued a double-technical for arguing for a foul call on the play.
The sequence led to four free throws for Ridgway, as Fullem stepped up and calmly sunk all four to put the game away with 16 seconds left, before Peyton Delhunty finished off the scoring by going 1-of-2 at the line.
Ridgway took the lead early on a pair of baskets from Fullem, the second of which coming at the 5:42 mark of the first quarter, before the Lady Cardinals took their first lead on a 6-0 run.
Swalligan got the run started with a bucket just 12 seconds after Fullem’s second score, before Kosko tied the game with just over three minutes left in the frame and Faith Jacob put DCC in front on the ensuing possession with 2:40 remaining.
After going more than four and a half minutes without a score, the visitors got back on the board on another score by Fullem at the one minute mark to tie the game at six after one quarter of play.
Neither offense was able to get anything going in the second quarter, as DCC’s only points came on a pair of foul shots from Swalligan at the 3:58 mark, while Rohr accounted for the only points for the Lady Elkers with a score in the closing seconds which sparked an 11-0 run and led Ridgway to the victory.
The third quarter when the visitors began to pull away saw the Lady Cardinals commit eight turnovers, as they coughed the ball up 23 times on the night while Ridgway had 22 turnovers in the win.
“We just left a lot of points on the board, we didn’t finish down low and when you don’t finish you can’t create pace,” Hoover said. “I don’t think one team severely outplayed the other, they (Ridgway) hit a few more shots than us, but it was just kind of an ugly game.”
Both teams are back in action Wednesday at home, as DCC hots Johnsonburg while Ridgway welcomes Kane.