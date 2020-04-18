STRATTANVILLE — After falling short of making the playoffs by one game last year, this year’s Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions softball team had an eye toward making a run toward the postseason under the direction of second-year head coach Jason Craig.
Craig’s team went 7-10, following short of its self-imposed line of going to the playoffs.
“We’re entering the season focused on being the best team we can be,” said Craig before the spring season was officially canceled by the PIAA last week. “We were one win away from making the playoffs last season and look to improve on that and earn a postseason spot and see what happens from there.”
Despite losing five seniors, four of which received significant playing time, the Lady Lions were going to return six starters.
Seniors first baseman Ali Girt (.435) and pitcher/first baseman Megan Stahlman (.444, 6 doubles; two wins with 23 strikeouts in 33 innings pitched) were back in the lineup along with junior pitcher/catcher Cassidy Makray (.361, 13 RBIs; two wins with 32 strikeouts and 12 walks in 38 innings), and sophomores in catcher Abby Himes (.465 avg., five triples, 12 RBIs), pitcher/shortstop Regan Husted (.333; three wins, 30 strikeouts and seven walks in 20 innings), and outfielder Frances Milliron (.242).
Abby Simpson a senior and Kendall Dunn a freshman will most likely start in the outfield and third base respectively.
“We are really looking for our seniors to step up and be leaders of the team,” said Craig. “Megan Stahlman has been with the team for four years and could play anywhere. She will be looked at to give us a lot of solid innings in the pitching circle. When she is not pitching. she will likely play second base. Megan works hard at every practice and she’s a good role model for the younger girls.
“Ali Girt played solid at first base for us last season and hit the ball really well. We are going to need her to at least duplicate what she brought last season. Abby Simpson joined the team after taking a couple years off, but she has been quite impressive in the outfield and with her hitting. I believe she can be very valuable in left field for us.”
Makray and Stahlman will share innings in the circle with Makray playing second when not pitching. Himes moves to start full-time at catcher with Husted back at shortstop with possible time pitching. Milliron, who played third last year, would’ve moved to center field with freshman Knedall Dunn starting at third.
The final outfield spot was still to be determined with seven players vying for that spot — juniors Cheyenne Hetrick, Carlley Hunter, Kelby Powell, Emalie Travis, and Maddie Wenner along with freshmen Jocalyn Henry and Alixandria Lewis.
Sophomore Katie Harriman could see action at pitcher or first base while Cara Runyan is out with an injury.
Craig will be assisted by Justin Ochs, Gracie Wiles (who will serve as a pitching coach), Chris HImes, Craig Dunn, and Mark Husted will serve as volunteer coaches.
Craig did address the unlikely status of the season before it was official.
“Unfortunately, it seems as though our season could be in jeopardy,” Craig added. “We still have had no official word from the PIAA, but each time they extend the date for going back to school we lose more and more of our season. We feel bad for all of our players, but especially the seniors.
“It’s a shame Megan, Ali and Abby may not get to take the field for their senior season. Even though if played it will be a modified season, it won’t take away how hard the girls have worked to get here.
“Their dedication to the team is very much appreciated and that drive will make them successful in all aspects of life. Hopefully they’ll get to showcase their abilities even if it’s only for a fraction of the season.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Ali Girt, Abby Simpson, Megan Stahlman. Juniors: Cheyenne Hetrick, Carlley Hunter, Cassidy Makray, Kelby Powell, Emalie Travis, Madison Wenner. Sophomores: Katie Harriman, Abby Himes, Regan Husted, Frances Milliron, Cara Runyan. Freshmen: Kendall Dunn, Jocalyn Henry, Alixandria Lewis.