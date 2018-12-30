BROOKVILLE — Trying to end an early-season slump, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team repeated its Christmas Tournament title with a pressure-filled 59-35 win over DuBois Central Catholic Friday night.

Pressure as in forcing 32 turnovers as the Lady Cardinals eventually fell prey to a physical, scrambling and in the end effective defensive effort that has been the centerpiece of Brookville’s success the past few years.

“I was really pleased with our defensive pressure, especially through the first three quarters,” said Lady Raiders coach Mark Powell, whose team improved to 5-2 after ending a two-game losing streak. “We kept bringing pressure and played at the tempo we want to play at and similar to last night, I thought our energy level was up. I really liked where we were.”

Brookville led 18-13 after the first quarter, then ran off a 17-4 streak to start the second quarter that allowed it to pull away for good. The Lady Raiders led by as many as 30 points, 59-29, late in the fourth quarter.

“I thought we were close to having that run in the first quarter,” Powell said. “We just never got it going. I thought we could’ve had one to start the game, but we did put one together in the second quarter and unlike other games, we were able to build on that.”

Morgan Johnson and Marcy Schindler each scored 12 points with Johnson, who scored 22 points in the Lady Raiders’ first-round win over DuBois, earning the tournament MVP award.

Madison Johnson finished with 11 points. All three were all-tournament selections.

Schindler also added nine rebounds. Lauren Hergert came off the bench to score nine points.

“Our depth this weekend showed,” Powell said. “We played 10-11 girls both nights a lot minutes and kept us fresher and I thought the depth was really important and especially in a back-to-back situation, that’s tough.”

The Lady Cardinals had 18 turnovers by halftime and couldn’t get any offensive continuity going after running into Brookville’s defensive pressure in the second quarter.

“We just seemed early to make some strange decisions,” DCC head coach Jordan Hoover said. “I thought tactically we had some areas to attack on the floor and it just seemed like when we could hit them we didn’t and other times we consistently made poor decisions.”

Martina Swalligan scored 10 points off the bench to lead the Lady Cardinals. Ashley Wruble, DCC’s all-tourney pick, scored all nine of her points in the first half. Alyssa Bitter collected a team-high 10 rebounds.

The Lady Cardinals picked up their first win in Thursday’s first-round matchup with Brockway. They fell to 1-5 with two losses to Marion Center, Punxsutawney and Westmont-Hilltop. All of those teams and Brookville have winning records … and are in bigger classifications.

“I thought tonight wasn’t our best effort, but it was the fifth team we played Class AAA or up,” Hoover said. “They understand they’re better than 1-5. We kind of looked like that 1-5 team tonight, but throughout the year I don’t think that’s been the case.”

Both teams play familiar foes Wednesday. The Lady Raiders head to DuBois while the Lady Cardinals host Brockway, both rematches of first-round games from Thursday.

In Friday’s consolation game:

DuBois 40,

Brockway 29

It couldn’t have been a better start for the Lady Beavers, who shook off a first-round loss to Brookville on Thursday by building a 25-9 halftime lead.

DuBois got its lead up to as many as 18 points at 34-16 with 1:55 in the third quarter on Chelsea DeSalve’s three-point play before Brockway climbed back into the game.

An 11-1 run got the Lady Rovers to within 35-27 on Danielle Wood’s 3-pointer at the 5:12 mark of the fourth quarter. Brockway had a chance to get it closer on two possessions in the final three minutes, but never did as DuBois improved to 6-3.

All-tournament selection Chelsea DeSalve led the Lady Beavers with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Madi Smith scored eight points and Taylor Smith and Abi Guiher each scored six points. Taylor Smith collected a team-high 13 rebounds. Olivia Johnson had nine rebounds.

For Brockway, all-tournament player Danielle Wood scored 14 points while Selena Buttery scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds.