BROOKVILLE — In a night where it mostly struggled shooting the ball, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team used a second-half surge to hold off Elk County Catholic for a District 9 League-opening 54-50 win Friday night.

Up seven late in the second quarter, the Lady Raiders used a quick 6-0 run to extend to a 33-20 halftime lead.

“It was big,” said Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell, whose team improved to 3-0. “I thought we really played well in the first half. We got up 10 and it was down to six and then the run got us out to the 13-point lead at halftime and that was big.”

Morgan Johnson and Lauren Hergert led the charge with 16 and 15 points respectively and the two combined for 17 of the Lady Raiders’ 23 second-quarter points. Johnson drilled all three of her 3-pointers in the second while Hergert finished with a team-high eight rebounds.

“Lauren had a great stretch in the first half and Morgan hit some big threes,” Powell said. “We just couldn’t seem to put the ball in the second half and shot the ball poorly. It was a bizarre night. I thought we were in control of the game, but really weren’t. It came down to the last 18 seconds. Fortunately that game ended when it did.”

The Lady Raiders led the whole way and took the double-digit lead into the second half, but ECC climbed back into the game. Taylor Newton, who led the Lady Crusaders with 20 points and 13 rebounds, converted on a three-point play to get ECC within 52-46 with 1:24 left.

Tami Geci’s layup cut Brookville’s lead to 54-50 with 18.7 seconds left, but that’s as close as it would get as the Lady Raiders grabbed their league opener against a stubborn rival.

“We needed to win to start the league 1-0 and any time you beat (ECC), you beat a very well-coached win. We’re happy with the win, but we have to sharpen some things up,” Powell said.

Madison Johnson and Marcy Schindler each scored eight points for the Lady Raiders, who visit Clearfield Monday.

Newton was the lone player to reach double figures for ECC. Geci finished with nine points.

“We kept clawing away,” said Lady Crusaders head coach Ken Pistner, whose team that’s returning two starters from last year fell to 0-2 going into Monday’s trip to Kane. “It’s early in the season for us and I think this will go a long way into making us a good basketball team.

“We know how well-coached Brookville is and good they are and experienced and physical, you name it. They’re one of the better teams in the district. We’re happy with the effort tonight, not happy with the outcome, but we have some young kids.”