BROOKVILLE — Somewhat disappointed with last year’s fourth-place finish, the Brookville Lady Raiders couldn’t have been much more pleased with this year’s return to the top of the team standings.
Like the boys scoring in 14 different events, the Lady Raiders won four events and qualified for states in five as they scored 92.5 points, comfortably ahead of runner-up Johnsonburg, which scored 69 points.
The Lady Raiders won two of the three relays as juniors Madison and Morgan Johnson, senior Dani MacBeth and freshman Morgan Monnoyer won the 4x100-meter relay. The Johnsons, MacBeth and freshman Emily Martz won the 4x400 relay while Monnoyer won the 100 dash and junior Brooke Quairiere won the 100 hurdles. MacBeth qualified for states with a runner-up finish in the 300 hurdles.
It’s the second title in three years for the Lady Raiders.
“It was just a great day the whole way around,” Lady Raiders head coach Doug Roseman said. “We figured scoring in the 90s was on the high end of what we were capable of doing and they pretty much came through everywhere where they came through.
“We certainly didn’t want to be overconfident with Johnsonburg, because we knew they’d put up a ton of points. Our kids outgunned them. Normally, 69-70 points can win a meet, so hat’s off to Johnsonburg. They had a heckuva run today.”
Helping set the tone early in the day, Monnoyer ran to a win in the 100 dash. She shared the top seed with Clarion’s Evelyn Lerch at 13.04 going into the day, but ran a 12.95 in the final to edge DuBois Central Catholic’s Maria Alanskas (13.0) and defending 100 champion and Friday’s 200 dash champion Olivia Sorg (13.06) of Elk County Catholic.
“It’s been back and forth between a lot of girls all season, but if you look at the last couple of weeks, it’s been Morgan coming on strong and I wouldn’t say it was unexpected, but it was very satisfying to see that performance and it really set the tone for the day,” Roseman said. “Having three place in the 100 was huge and built so much confidence and Brooke winning the hurdles, that got the snowball rolling in the right direction.”
Morgan and Madison Johnson were fifth and sixth in the 100 dash right before Quairiere won the 100 hurdles in 15.65 seconds.
“You just come to expect that from Brooke, going sub-16 in a big meet and she’s going to win,” Roseman said. “She’s been that consistent for us and she has a shot at doing something next week.”
The 4x100 relay, which just missed on qualifying on time last year in a third-place finish, ran a season-best 50.46 to beat Johnsonburg (50.87).
“I think they missed the state-qualifying time by .02 seconds last year and they got it done tonight with by far, their season-best performance,” Roseman said. “We didn’t know how much of a cushion we were going to have and if Dani was 100 percent, but she was and they were on. They nailed the handoffs.”
The 4x400 win at the end of the night also came with a season-best performance of 4:13.98, beating runner-up Clearfield by just over a second.
“I was pleased with that,” Roseman said. “The girls were spent and Elk County Catholic and Clearfield were coming after us and we pulled away in the middle of the race and Dani held on. It was a heckuva performance by all four girls.”
Morgan Johnson and Monnoyer were third and fourth in the 200 dash. Senior Madison McAninch was third behind MacBeth in the 300 hurdles. Quairiere was third with a season-best triple jump and senior Mattisen Drake finished third in the pole vault, coming up just short on clearing a state-qualifying height on what would’ve been a third trip to states. Kira Powell threw a season-best to finish third in the shot put.
The 4x800 relay of Aubrey Noble, Emma Fiscus, Sadie Shofestall and Emily Martz ran a season-best time in a fourth-place finish while Fiscus was sixth in the 3,200 run and Laynee Sorbin tied for sixth in the high jump. Sydney Miller was sixth in the javelin.