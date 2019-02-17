BROOKVILLE — Closing out the regular season with a couple revenge wins, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team tuned up for the postseason with a dominating performance against DuBois.
Blanking the visiting Lady Beavers 20-0 in the first quarter, Brookville cruised to a 66-30 rout and finished the regular season at 17-5. Head coach Mark Powell’s team defends its District 9 Class AAA title Thursday against Moniteau at Keystone High School starting at 6 p.m.
“We want to be playing for a district title and we’re in that game Thursday,” Powell said. “We’re happy with where we’re at and we still have work to do. Moniteau has been playing really well, 5-1 in their last six games, so there is work to do to prepare for them.”
The winner of that game heads to a sub-regional matchup against District 5’s Chestnut Ridge, which is 3-18. That’ll likely be Feb. 27 or 28 at a D9 site.
The Lady Raiders, 12-2 over their last 14 games, went into the final week of the regular season with three games, including two against teams that beat them earlier this year. But they beat St. Marys (59-47) and then the Lady Beavers, who beat them 51-47 on Jan. 2 less than a week after Brookville beat them in the Brookville Christmas Tournament final.
“I’m really happy with the way we played the last two nights,” Powell said. “Once we lost to them earlier in the season, I knew the kids were going to be focused on these last two games. They were locked in. We’ve been playing better and better and tonight it all came together.”
Friday night, the Lady Raiders forced 32 DuBois turnovers, including 12 in the first quarter with the Lady Beavers going 0-for-8 from the field. By the time Abi Guiher’s 3-pointer gave DuBois its first points of the night one minute into the second quarter, it was 20-3.
Brookville led 33-7 at halftime and its biggest margin was the final score. Ten different Lady Raiders found the scoring column, led by Morgan Johnson’s 15 points. Twin sister Madison finished with 11 points. Marcy Schindler and Lexis Hatzinikolas each had eight points and eight rebounds.
Chelsea DeSalve led the Lady Beavers (10-12) with nine points. Guiher and Saige Weible each scored eight points. DuBois, which just dropped a 47-44 loss on Senior Night to Elk County Catholic Thursday, doesn’t have a lot of time to dwell on its most lopsided loss of the season. The Lady Beavers host Bellefonte in the District 6-8-9 Class AAAAA quarterfinals Monday night.
“Obviously, Brookville is hitting on all cylinders,” DuBois head coach Keith Kriner said. “That’s a very good team and we tried to throw different things at them, but we got outhustled and I think we were tired. We just told the girls at halftime to come out and work hard and get ready for Monday. We can play with Bellefonte.”
The Lady Beavers beat Bellefonte 36-34 also at home back on Jan. 10. They’re 2-8 since.
“We’re going to concentrate on getting them mentally focused,” Kriner said. ”It’s tough ending the season with two losses. We’re going to stress that we know (Bellefonte) and beat them and feel we can use this as a springboard into the playoffs.
“We will try to instill that in their head. Whether they listen or not after the game … I think they realized we played a good team. Other than collapsing there in the first quarter, we started to play a little better. That’s something we can build on their too. It’s how bad they want it. We’ll see Monday.”
