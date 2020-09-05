HYDE — Coming off a 7-0 defeat Thursday at the hands of DuBois, Brockway’s girls tennis team suffered a hard-fought 4-3 defeat on the road against Clearfield Friday.
The Lady Rovers picked up a pair of their wins in doubles action, winning just one of the four singles matches.
Selena Buttery picked up that lone singles win for Brockway (1-2) in the No. 1 match, as she defeated Kylie VanTassel 6-4, 6-2 for her first singles win of the year.
In doubles action, the visitors won the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles match, as it was Taylor Rhed and Hannah Zuccolotto edging Ally Gaines and Kirstie VanTassel 9-7 in the No. 2 match.
The No. 3 doubles match saw Maci Dixon and Emily Machalski win a tiebreak over Lauryn Kitchen and Katelyn Olson for a 8-8 (10-8) victory.
Rhed had Brockway’s second-best singles performance of the afternoon coming off a two-plus hour marathon match against DuBois’ Stephanie Juarez Thursday night, as she battled to a 6-3, 6-3 loss at No. 3 singles to Gaines.
At No. 2 singles, Morgan Pirow suffered a loss to Clearfield’s Lindsey Kerlin by a score of 6-0, 6-0, while the No. 4 singles match saw Zuccolotto suffer a 6-1, 6-0 loss to Peyton Reese.
The Lady Bison picked up their lone doubles win at No. 1 doubles, as Kylie VanTassel and Kerlin topped Buttery and Pirow by a final score of 8-4.
Brockway is back in action Thursday for its first home match of the season as it hosts Punxsutawney, which it defeated 4-3 in the season opener, at 3:30 p.m.