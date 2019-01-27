BROCKWAY — The Brockway girls basketball team used a 6-0 run in the fourth quarter to tie the game with Curwensville at 40 with 1:42 left to play at home Friday.
The Lady Rovers were then held scoreless from that point on, as Curwensville closed out the game on a 5-0 run to secure a 45-40 victory on the road.
Trailing 39-32 entering the final quarter of play, Brockway opened the fourth quarter on a 8-1 run to tie the game.
Morgan Lindemuth got the scoring started for the Lady Rovers in the final frame with a pair of free throws, as both teams struggled shooting from the field in the quarter.
After a nearly two and a half minute scoring drought, Tarah Jacobson got the Lady Golden Tide on the board for the first time in the fourth with a free throw at the 4:24 mark to stretch their lead to 40-34.
Then at the 3:08 mark of the quarter, Selena Buttery hit the only field goal of the quarter between both teams, a three-pointer to cut Curwensville’s lead in half at 40-37.
A pair of free throws from Lindemuth, followed by Ciara Morelli going 1 of 2 from the line, tied the game at 40 inside of two minutes remaining in the game.
Madison Weber then drew a foul on the Lady Tide’s next possession, as she hit both free throws to put Curwensville back in front by two with 1:26 remaining.
As Brockway attempted to tie or take the lead on the other end, they instead turned the ball over and were forced to foul again.
This time Alyssa Bakaysa stepped to the line and converted 1 of 2 free throws just inside of one minute left to play.
The Lady Rovers then rushed down the court and forced up an unsuccessful three-point attempt, as Weber stepped to the line and hit both free throws to seal the victory.
Lindemuth had an opportunity to cut into the lead with six seconds to play, but had her free throw on the front end of a one-and-one roll of the rim as the Lady Golden Tide closed out the 45-40 win.
Brockway entered the game coming off a pair of strong performances, including its second win of the season, a 49-38 triumph over DuBois Central Catholic at home Tuesday.
“Total let down from earlier in the week,” Brockway head coach Dick Esposito said after the loss. “We came out flat and we didn’t make the shots tonight like we were Monday and Tuesday night.”
The Lady Rovers shot under 20 percent from the field on the night, despite Curwensville leaving the perimeter open for most of the game.
Weber led Curwensville on both ends of the court in the victory, finishing with a double-double of 20 points and 15 rebounds, both of which were game-highs.
The senior also helped lead the Lady Golden Tide on the defensive end, as the team’s game plan of keeping Brockway out of the paint and making them shoot from the outside proved to be a difference.
“They (Curwensville) gave us opportunities to make threes all night long,” Esposito said. “They wouldn’t change their defense either because they knew we weren’t going to hit the outside shots.”
Weber was a key part of Curwensville’s notable advantage on the boards, as the Lady Tide finished the game with a 51-24 edge in rebounding.
Bakaysa also added double figures in rebounds for the Lady Tide with 13, while Jacobson, Kyra Henry and Hannah Condon each added seven boards.
Esposito said the Lady Tide did well sticking to their game plan of keeping Brockway out of the paint offensively.
The Lady Rovers did hit seven three-pointers on the night, but for the most part struggled to knock down their long-range shots.
Brockway’s best shooting of the night came in the opening quarter, where they hit a trio of three-pointers to jump out to a 15-12 lead after eight minutes of play.
Maggie Schmader hit a pair of threes in the early going, as Danielle Wood added a trey in the first quarter to help the Lady Rovers take a three-point lead into the second quarter.
In the second, Schmader got the scoring started with a free throw, as Lindemuth followed with a bucket to give Brockway a 18-12 lead 1:34 into the quarter.
From that point, the Lady Rovers went cold on the offensive end, hitting just one more shot in the quarter, a three from Lindemuth at the 2:32 mark of the quarter.
After Lindemuth’s three-pointer tied the game at 21, Curwensville closed out the second on a 6-0 run to take a 27-21 lead into the half.
In the third quarter, a three from Wood cut the Lady Golden Tide’s lead to 31-27 at the 5:31 mark, but Curwensville responded with a 8-2 run to regain control of the game.
Weber sparked the run with six points on a pair of baskets and two free throws to put Curwensville in front by 10, 37-27, late in the quarter.
Wood hit her second three of the quarter in the closing minute, as the Lady Tide led 39-32 heading into the fourth.
Wood finished with a team-high 11 points for Brockway, while Lindemuth also finished in double figures with 10 and Schmader added nine points.
The Lady Rovers then opened the final quarter on a 8-2 run, but were held scoreless afterwards as Curwensville secured the hard-fought win on the road.
“We’re two-thirds of the way through the season and you can’t blame it on youth anymore,” Esposito said. “These are the type of games that the kids have to learn how to win.”
“The team is learning and we have a ways to go, but we are going to finish out the season on a strong point and play as hard as we can.”
Brockway returns to action Monday on the road against Kane.
