BROCKWAY — Brockway stormed out to a 21-4 lead after the opening quarter on its way to a commanding 64-19 victory over visiting Curwensville Friday night.
With the win, the Lady Rovers moved to 4-5 on the season and surpassed last season’s win total when they finished the year 3-19.
Brockway opened Friday’s game on a 6-0 run as Selena Buttery started the scoring with a three-pointer on its second trip down the court just 48 seconds into the game.
“The game plan was to take it to them and to press, I saw them (Curwensville) play last night against DCC and I just said we have more speed and a little bit more athleticism than they do,” Brockway head coach Dick Esposito said. “They have the height, but we have the speed and I just told the girls we have to run as much as we can and attack and they followed the game plan perfectly.”
Morgan Lindemuth added a score on a fast-break layup off a Lady Golden Tide turnover on the ensuing possession before Danielle Wood went 1-of-2 at the foul line to make it a six-point lead at the 6:24 mark of the first quarter.
After Brianna Swindell got Curwensville on the board on the following possession, the Lady Rovers used a 7-0 run to continue to build on their lead as Lindemuth, who finished the opening frame with 10 points, sparked the run with back-to-back buckets before Wood added a three-point play.
Curwensville’s only other points in the opening quarter came on a basket by Alyssa Bakaysa with 3:08 to go as Brockway closed the frame by scoring the final eight points on a pair of scores from Lindemuth followed by field goals from Ciara Morelli and Macie Smith to take a 21-4 advantage into the second quarter.
After the Lady Rover defense limited the visitors to just two made shots in the first quarter, the defense continued to lock things down in the second, holding Curwensville to only two made shots in the second as well.
“Our defense was just great tonight, the whole game, 10 points at halftime and they have some tall girls that can score, but we shut the big girls down tonight with a lot of help and double teams,” Esposito said.
On the other end of the court, Wood took over for Brockway, scoring 10 points in the frame as she and Lindemuth each closed the opening half with 14 points to power the offense.
Wood started the scoring in the second with a pair of buckets in the span of just 24 seconds
The Lady Golden Tide’s lone points of the second came on a bucket by Bakaysa, who also added a free throw in the quarter, along with a three-pointer from Skylar Pentz.
Brockway went on a pair of 6-0 runs in the frame, including one to close out the half as Wood got the run started before Buttery added a score with 29 seconds to go in the half.
On Curwensville’s ensuing possession, the Lady Rover defense forced the visitors’ 12th turnover of the half as Wood laid it in on the ensuing fast-break to send the home side into the half with a 39-10 lead.
The defense did not let up for the Lady Rovers in the second half, as they held their visitors to just two made field goals apiece in the third and fourth quarters to hold Curwensville under 20 points for the game.
The third quarter was the least productive frame of the night on the offensive end for Brockway, as it scored eight points on buckets from Wood, Morelli, Smith and Madison Marzullo to go into the fourth quarter up 47-15.
After Bakaysa started the scoring in the final quarter for the Lady Tide, a three-pointer from Lindemuth kick-started a 9-0 run for Brockway as Buttery, Morelli and Wood all chipped in scores during the run.
Curwensville got its final points of the night on a score by Tarah Jacobson with 2:55 remaining as the Lady Rovers then closed out the game with a 8-0 run.
Marzullo went on a 6-0 run herself on her way to finishing the game with eight points before Madelyn Schmader finished off the scoring with a basket in the final minute to bring the final to 64-19.
Wood led all scorers with 18 points while Lindmeuth followed with 17, as Buttery chipped in nine points and Morelli had six.
“As long as we keep working together and playing good defense, which we’re stressing a lot and just keep running the ball we’re gonna be fine,” Esposito said.
Brockway returns to the court Tuesday on the road against Ridgway.