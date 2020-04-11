RIDGWAY — Lazy River Canoe Rental offers some of everything for outdoor enthusiasts from the Tri-County Area as well as around the state and throughout the region.
Located along the banks of the Clarion River in downtown Ridgway, the family-owned business has been serving the area for 10 years, nine of which at its current location after moving from St. Marys.
The shop offers everything an angler may need, from equipment and kayak/canoe rentals to the ability to obtain a fishing license on site.
“We can do boat permits, we have a full service tackle shop, pretty much everything you need to fish on the river along with live bait which we sell,” founder and owner Tim McClain said.
McClain noted that their season is weather-driven, but typically begins when fishing season gets underway in April.
This year, the business was unable to open its doors when the Pennsylvania trout season kicked off Tuesday as they are keeping with the state regulations and remaining closed due to COVID-19.
McLain stressed that whenever the virus gets under control and restrictions are lifted, he and his family will be ready to open its doors and serve the community.
As for the fishing along the river, anglers are drawn to the Clarion River for its abundant trout as well as several other species of fish.
“The sport fish that is most sought after from a lot of the drift boat anglers is brown trout, the trout species in general, but they target the brown trout, there is a lot of brown trout in the river,” McClain said.
He added there are also rainbow trout to be caught and later in the summer once the water warms up, fishermen begin to fish for smallmouth bass.
“Those are the two species that are targeted, there is walleye further down towards Piney Dam, but typically speaking I would have to say trout is the primary fish in the river and secondary is the smallmouth bass,” McLain said.
The McClains can also offer ice fishing and have equipment on site if the river freezes over and anyone is interested.
“We open the shop up in the winter weather pending if there is a need and there is ice,” McClain said. “That is kind of a hit and miss part of the business.”
A big draw for anglers to the Clarion River is it’s secluded nature as a large portion of the river is bordered by national and state forests.
McLain noted that the adventure tours are a big draw, as they allow fishermen to kayak or canoe down the river, spend a night camping along the banks, then return the next day.
“It’s just a good place to spend time on the water and make a weekend adventure of it,” McLain said.
Anyone interested in more information can visit the business’ website at lazyrivercanoerental.com.