ALTOONA — The 34th Annual Lezzer Lumber All-Star High School Football Classic is slated for Friday, June 22 at Altoona’s Mansion Park.

The annual event, which will kick off at 7 p.m. on June 22, pits the North All-Stars vs. the South All-Stars.

A total of 19 players who recently graduated from five different Tri-County Area schools will hit the field for the North All-Stars in the Classic.

Curwensville and Clarion lead the local contingent with five selections each. The Golden Tide will be represented by Bryce Timko, Nick Stewart, Josh Terry, Caleb Bloom, and Matt Carter, while former Bobcats Zak Bauer, Colt Stimmell, Spencer Miller, Colton Rapp and Sterling Connor will join them.

Brockway has four Lezzer All-Stars in Alan Weible, Noah Vokes, Pierce Yahner and Dylan LeCates, while DuBois has three in Bryce Sallack, Kennry Garvey and Kyle Hopson.

Clearfield will have to players in this year’s game — Jakob Sorbera and Zach Horton.

DuBois also will be represented on the North coaching staff. Beavers head coach Justin Marshall, along with assistants Derel Marshall and Jim Thompson will serve as assiatants to North coach Shanon Manning of Bellwood.

Other North assistants include Bellwood coaches Terry Bumgardner, Shawn Hale, Tony Confer and Bob Sealy.

Mike Flickinger (Penns Valley) will serve as the North Honorary Coach.

The North All-Stars will hold their practices at Bald Eagle Area High School from Sunday, June 17 through Thursday, June 21.

The South All-Stars, who will be led by Huntingdon head coach Mike Hudy, will practice at Mansion Park from Sunday, June 17 through Thursday, June 21.

Here is the tentative rosters for both the North and South All-Stars for this year’s Lezzer Lumber Classic:

NORTH ALL-STARS

Bald Eagle Area: Cale Burkett. Belwood-Antis: Dylon Houser, Zach Masko, Luke Lambert, Dexter Gallishaw, Steve Kutches. Brockway: Alan Weible, Noah Vokes, Pierce Yahner, Dylan LeCates. Clarion: Bobcats Zak Bauer, Colt Stimmell, Spencer Miller, Colton Rapp, Sterling Connor. Clearfield: Jakob Sorbera, Zach Horton. Central Mountain: Jared Krout, Tanner Weaver. Curwensville: Bryce Timko, Nick Stewart, Josh Terry, Caleb Bloom, and Matt Carter. DuBois: Bryce Sallack, Kenny Garvey, Kyle Hopson. Moshannon Valley: Robert Reed. Philipsburg-Osceola: Brandon Anderson. Penns Valley: Matt Tobias, Thomas Kauffman, Justin Sands. State College: Tristen Lyons, Brandon Clark, Jackson Heasley, Noah Theis, Ian Barr. St. Joseph’s: Brendan Robinson (injured), Blake Murray. West Branch: Mason Emigh.

SOUTH ALL-STARS

Altoona: Braeden Burchfield, Tyler Petucci, Cam Fasick, Collin Noel. Bellwood-Antis: Chris Wertman, Noah Aiken, Jack Showalter, Eric Morder. Bishop Carroll: Zach Bohrer. Bishop Guilfoyle: Nick Leamer, Luke Wills, Tyler Berkheimer, Mark Conrad, Mike Berish. Central: Dominik Emerick, Tyler Vollkommer. Claysburg-Kimmel: Lane Burket, Ty Hagen, Tanner Hunt, Dalton Corle. Hollidaysburg: Jack Sauserman, Trevor Miller, Liam Steward. Huntingdon: Ian Border, Jonathan Price. Juniata Valley: Seth Derugen, Nathan Richner. Mifflin County: Jacob Yoder, Aaron Wagner, Davis Wagner, Bryson Phillips. Mount Union: Daunte Martin, Levi Hockenberry. Penn Cambria: Tanner Perrone. Southern Huntingdon: Levi Neil, Nic Devlin. Tyrone: Parker Mitchell, Dan Peterson. Williamsburg: Rashadd Knorr, Nick Michelone.