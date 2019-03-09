ALTOONA — Sophomore Hayden Callen scored half of Clarion-Limestone’s 62 points with a 31-point effort in helping the Lions fend off a late Juniata Valley rally for a 62-51 victory in the opening round of the PIAA Class A state playoffs at Altoona High School on Friday evening.
Callen also added 10 rebounds for a double-double. Deion Deas added 13 points while Ian Callen also ended with a double-double of 12 points and 12 boards.
Julian Laugand collected seven steals.
“There are certain nights when (Hayden Callen) is feeling it both offensively and defensively,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “He’s a great three-point shooter and with his length he is also able to take the ball to the hole. He’s our third leading scorer, but tonight he was on. Any night we have guys who can score and tonight it was Hayden’s turn.”
C-L (23-4 overall) and the third seed out of District 9 after each team hit a three-pointer to begin the game, Hayden Callen and Ian Callen each scored for a
7-3 C-L lead at the 4:07 mark. A 5-2 spurt by Juniata Valley cut the lead to 9-8 with 2:08 to play. Hayden Callen and Quinn Zinobile each scored for their respective teams leaving the score 11-10 C-L after one quarter.
Hayden Callen scored six straight points while Deas added a bucket for a 19-10 lead forcing a timeout by Juniata Valley at the 5:13 mark of the second. The Hornets would close to within eight (23-15) with 1:27 to play in the half on an old fashioned three point play by Cameron Collins. After Hayden Callen scored and Jacob Hensor added a pair of free throws, C-L held a 26-17 halftime lead.
“I was just fired up tonight,” said Hayden Callen. “I was getting into the paint and finishing so that’s how it went. We’ve been playing for four months now and coach told us in the locker room to let it all out there and I think we did that tonight.”
C-L would bump their lead to 16 at 35-19 with a 9-2 run to start the second half.
Once again Callen was the catalyst with seven of the nine points.
Each team then scored 10 points over the final 4:33 of the third quarter leaving the Lions with a 45-29 lead after three.
A 10-9 edge over the first three-plus minutes of the fourth left C-L with a 17-point 55-38 lead with 4:11 to play in the contest.
Juniata Valley the top seed out of District 6 then turned up their defense, coupled with C-L turnovers, and ill-advised shots would help the Hornets go on a 13-0 run to close the gap to four at 55-51 with 1:31 to play.
“We’ve had trouble with our discipline at times,” said Ferguson. “We just want to get out and run no matter what the score is. At that point in the game we didn’t need to do that. That’s a maturity level kind of thing. I was glad we were able to survive that stretch.”
Callen then made two free throws and a layup to push the lead back to eight at 59-51 with 53 seconds to play. C-L then made 3-of-6 free throws over the final 38 seconds to set the final score.
“You come into games like this and you don’t know what to expect because it’s a team you haven’t seen before,” said Ferguson. “What you see on film doesn’t do justice to what teams can do. I felt we could match up well with them. Our key was keeping Cameron (Collins) their point guard from shooting three’s and dribble penetration. We did pretty well with that until they were making that run in the fourth quarter.”
Collins led Juniata Valley with 22 points, Zinobile added 12, Jaxson Rand nine, and Grant Musser six.
Juniata Valley closed their season with a 19-6 overall record.
C-L will face Cornell in the second round on Tuesday evening.
