The Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) provides young target shooters from elementary grades through high school and college with the opportunity to participate in the fun and challenging sports of Trap, Skeet and Sporting Clays, as well as the Olympic disciplines of Bunker Trap, Trap Doubles and International Skeet.
The National Governing Body for STCP, The Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation (SSSF) is the official feeder program to USA Shooting and a path to the U.S. Olympic Shooting Team.
The Elk County area is fortunate in having dedicated leaders who have introduced several young women and men to this program locally and the benefits of a strong program were recently recognized.
A hearty congratulations goes out to the SCTP (Scholastic Clay Target Program) Senior Varsity Trap Team who took an impressive 2nd Place at the National Championships at the Cardinal Shooting Center in Marengo, Ohio in mid-July, against over 84 squads in their division from across the United States.
Lead by coaches Zac Brody, Jared Shaffer, and Zach Schatz, the five members of the squad that hit 971/1000 targets for their 2nd place finish include the following: Stephen Rupprecht 197/200, Allison Shaffer 194/200, Robbie Bobenrieth 192/200, Jay Ehrensberger 195/200, and Chloe Mattivi 193/200.
In keeping with the SSSF’s mission to provide, promote and perpetuate opportunities for young athletes to safely and enjoyably participate in a high quality, team-based sports, each of the SCTP’s disciplines are led by trained and dedicated adult coaches in a supportive environment and are focused on the safe handling and use of firearms.The mission of SCTP is to help young athletes reach their potential of becoming the best athletes and young adults that they can be.
Additional accolades for the group of fourteen who competed include the following: Stephen Rupprecht hit his first 100 straight and made the SCTP PA All-State Team for Trap, Allison Shaffer qualified for the SCTP PA All-State Team for Skeet, Adam Bobenreith hit both his first 50 and first 75 straight, and Caleb Mattiuz and Andrew Gerber each hit his first 25 straight.
The SCTP Trap League includes high school shooters from Saint Marys Area High School, Elk County Catholic, and Brockway High School.