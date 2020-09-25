The Union/A-C Valley football team showed no signs of a hangover after a come-from-behind win over Keystone last week, upending Curwensville 45-0 on Friday night.
The Tide struggled to move the ball against the Falcon Knights, who showed no trouble of their own on offense.
Union scored on its first possession as the Falcon Knights took over at the Tide 48.
The hosts needed just needed just six plays to punch in the score, as quarterback Tanner Merwin took in the 1-yard keeper. A Colton Murray PAT made it 7-0 Union with 7:56 to play in the first.
Curwensville got the ball back in Falcon Knights territory after a horse collar tackle on the return.
The Tide started at the Union 32 and slowly moved the ball, eventually getting to the Falcon Knight 11 after a roughing the passer penalty on the hosts.
Curwensville moved the ball to the 5 before deciding to try a field goal on a fourth-and-3.
The 20-yard field goal attempt by Jake Mullins was wide right, giving Union good starting position again.
Union/A-C Valley’s Tanner Merwin hit a streaking Caden Rainey for a 37-yard pass play that put them in Tide territory.
Merwin then hit Rainey again for an 11-yard play on a fourth-and-10, setting up a 22-yard run into the end zone by Eli Penny with 1:25 to play in the first quarter. The PAT failed, making it 13-0 Union.
Curwensville was forced to punt on the final play of the first quarter, giving the Falcon Knights back the ball in Tide territory once again.
Union needed just seven plays to score a third time in the game, as Rainey took in an 11-yard run. The pass failed, giving the Falcon Knights a 19-0 with 8:55 to play in the first half.
Union/A-C Valley scored a final time in the half after forcing another Curwensville punt.
Kylar Culbertson punched in a score on a 7-yard run. The conversion pass failed, giving the hosts a 25-0 lead with 3:25 to play in the second.
Curwensville finally started to move the ball in their last possession of the half, but ran out of time after McGarry hit Ty Terry for a long pass to put them in Falcon Knight territory.
After the half, Union wasted little time scoring again, going 80-plus yards in 1:34.
The drive culminated in an 18-yard pass from Merwin to Karter Vogle with 10:26 to play in the third. A Muarry PAT was good, making it 32-0 Union.
Curwensville’s Carson Spencer had a nice return to set the Tide up in good field position, but the hosts stopped them once again on fourth-and-two.
The Falcon Knights scored again as Merwin took a quarterback keeper 12 yards on a fourth-and-1 for the score. Another Murray PAT made it 39-0 Union with 2:35 to play in the third.
It also started the running clock.
Union’s backups got in the game to start the fourth, and Ryan Cooper picked off a McGarry pass.
Backup quarterback Bailey Crissman led the team down the field and Bowser scored from the 12. The PAT was wide, giving the hosts a 45-0 lead with 8:30 to play in the game.
Curwensville got the ball back twice, but both drives ended with the Falcon Knights’ Skyler Roxbury interceptions, setting the final at 45-0.
The Tide dropped to 1-2 overall and hosts Keystone next week.
Union/A-C Valley improved to 3-0. The Falcon Knights travel to Redbank Valley next week.