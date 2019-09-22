KARNS CITY — When it took a near miraculous play to save the game for the Brookville Raiders, speed delivered.
Considering that Raiders senior defensive back Ian Thrush has seven state track medals and eight D9 gold medals sitting on a shelf at home, it’s accurate to say that D9’s fastest man preserved a huge 42-41 double-overtime win Friday night at Karns City.
Down a point after their second straight touchdown in the second possession of the second OT, the Gremlins elected to go for the win with a two-pointer. Running all over the Raiders most of the game, especially in the second half, the Gremlins went with a bootleg-right, throw-back screen to Hunter Rowe on the left side of the field.
Enter Thrush, who mirrored quarterback Anthony Kamenski’s rollout, then read correctly by blasting back to his right, side-stepping a Gremlins blocker, and hitting and stopping Rowe near the goal line.
“I was told if I didn’t have a wide receiver, I was good to blitz, so they snapped I took a step and read a pass, so I looked for who the quarterback was going to throw to,” Thrush said. “After I tackled him, he was very close, so I was 50-50 on if he got in or not, then I looked up at the ref and he said no touchdown.”
The play was on the Karns City side of the field. The Gremlins sideline vehemently disagreed with the call, but it was game over.
Gremlins head coach Joe Sherwin was diplomatic afterward.
“I can’t tell,” he said. “I thought he reached the ball across, but I didn’t have the proper angle.”
“All I know is, the kids didn’t think he was in … our whole defensive line said they weren’t in on the first-overtime TD, so I don’t know if it evened out, but I’ll take it,” said Raiders head coach Scott Park, who was not yet 4-years-old the last time the team won a regular season game in Karns City. “I don’t know. I’m anxious to see it on film,”
That last win was a 14-12 victory in 1972, Friday’s thriller ending an 0-9-2 stretch over that 47-year period. The Raiders’ only win at Karns City during that span was 23-16 in another overtime classic in the 1998 D9 Class 2A playoffs.
Thrush’s offensive heroics only added to a mammoth performance as he hooked up with Raiders quarterback Robert Keth for five touchdowns of 17, 87, 74, 10 and 15 yards, catching 12 balls overall for 294 yards.
“We knew how fast (Thrush) was, the fastest or one of the fastest in District 9,” Sherwin said. “We tried multiple guys on him and everyone came back and said they couldn’t guard him because he’s too fast. We did what we could, but couldn’t cover him.”
Keth threw for 345 yards, completing 19 of 28 passes and scoring the Raiders’ only other TD on a 2-yard keeper to tie the game in regulation with 23 seconds left on the clock.
“With Robert, for not being a quarterback, he throws the deep ball well,” Park said. “And that was the case last year. We got into some situations where people were playing us, he was able to air it out. He threw some nice passes tonight.”
Thrush came in with 22 catches for 257 yards, one more catch than Keth and three less yards than Keth who was replacing the injured Jack Krug at quarterback this week.
“It was very nice with the deep ball I haven’t gotten one yet and I was just waiting for the moment to happen, so for it to finally come felt great,” Thrush said.
Keth hit Thrush on their 17-yarder for the game’s first points, then put the Raiders up 14-7 when they hooked up on the 87-yarder in the second quarter.
Then at the end of the third quarter on third-and-25, Keth found Thrush again for the big 74-yarder that tied the game at 21-21.
Karns City’s running game, which led to the Gremlins owning the clock and running 70 plays from scrimmage to just 42 for the Raiders, produced a 12-play, 56-yard scoring drive finished off with sophomore Luke Garing’s third TD run from five yards with just 1:53 left in regulation.
Down 28-21 with 1:45 left and starting at their own 40, the Raiders managed to tie the game. On third-and-10, Keth found Thrush again on a 45-yard hookup to the Gremlins’ 15. Faced with fourth-and-10 from the 15 with 47 seconds left, Keth found Cole LaBenne for a 14-yard screen pass to put the ball at the Gremlins’ 1. Two plays later, Keth scored on a 2-yard keeper and thanks to Kyle MacBeth’s handling of a low snap, Donavan Hoffman hit one of his seven successful point-after kicks with just 23 seconds left.
In overtime where teams alternate starting from the 10, the Raiders won the toss, took defense and nearly stopped the Gremlins on fourth-and-goal from the 1, but Kamenski was ruled in the end zone. Owen Collwell finished off his 6-for-6 night on point-afters and it was the Raiders’ turn.
It took one play for Keth to find Thrush yet again and Hoffman kicked the point-after to tie it at 35-35.
Now with the Raiders going first, they needed three downs to score, overcoming a 5-yard delay of game penalty when Keth hit Thrush again from 15 yards out. Another Hoffman point-after kick put the Raiders up 42-35.
Two Kamenski running plays led to another TD and the two-point play at the end.
“I felt that was the right opportunity to try it,” Sherwin said. “It was going back and forth. We were scoring and they were scoring. They were scoring on the first play and we weren’t putting up much of a fight, so I figured while we had the chance to go for it. We’re not going to sit back and let the game continue. We were going to be aggressive and I wanted to do that with that opportunity and try to win the game. It just didn’t work out.”
Park wasn’t surprised at the two-point decision.
“Someone was going to have to (go for two),” Park laughed. “We could’ve kicked all the time in high school (unlike NCAA rule where teams must eventually go for two-pointers). We were thinking about it, so it doesn’t surprise me they did. They were having an easier time running the ball. Now throwing the ball? That kind of surprised me and they almost had us.”
NOTES: The Raiders (4-1) visit Moniteau this Friday. Karns City (3-2) travels to St. Marys. … The Gremlins ran for 349 yards on 64 attempts. Kamenski, who was 2-for-6 for 19 yards passing, ran for 155 yards on 27 carries. Garing gained 108 yards on 15 rushes and Rowe had 52 yards on 17 tries. … Kamenski was also named the Homecoming King prior to kickoff. … The Raiders’ last OT game was in the 2012 playoffs, a 35-34 loss in which they failed on a two-point conversion that would’ve won the game. Their last OT win was a 22-21 win at Redbank Valley, one where a two-point conversion try did win the game. … Thrush’s 294 receiving yards is second-most in Raiders history behind former teammate Bryan Dworek’s 322 vs. Kane last year. Cabe Park also had 290 yards last year against Bradford. … Thrush caught six passes for what was a career-high 158 yards and two TDs in last year’s win over the Gremlins.