DuBOIS — Lowe’s used a late-game surge to pull away from a short-handed S&T Bank squad in a 16-4, 5-inning victory that completed the sweep of the regular season and postseason DuBois Little League championships.
Things weren’t easy in the early goings for top-seeded Lowe’s as undermanned S&T bank, once again missing three starters who are away on vacation, found itself within a run (5-4) entering the bottom of the third.
However, S&T Bank ran out of any sort of regular pitching at that point, and Lowe’s used patience at the plate to score six runs in the third and five more in the fifth to end things via the 10-run mercy rule in the fifth.
Lowe’s, which worked eight walks and had two batters hit in their final two at-bats, used five hits to capitalize on all those free baserunners to finish the season with a 12-2 record. The win was the team’s fourth this season against S&T Bank, which finished with an 8-6 record.
S&T jumped out to the early lead, pushing a run across in the top of the first against Lowe’s starter Isaac Dennison, who retired the first two batters. However, he then hit Grady Galiczynski, who promptly scored on Brady Glass’ triple to right field. The Lowe’s outfielder appeared to lose the ball in the sun and it looked to hit off his leg as he stuck out his glove to try to catch it.
Lowe’s quickly got that run and a few more back in the bottom half of the inning.
Landon Pawl, Dennison and Noah Farrell all walked against S&T starter Carter Genevro, who took the mound for just the second time this season. Adam Drahushak then stepped to the plate and launched a grand slam well over the fence in center to make it a 4-1 game.
That’s all Lowe’s got in the inning though, as Genevro used a trio of strikeouts to strand a pair of runners in scoring position.
That proved key at the time, as S&T bank got right back into the game in the second.
Blake Wadding and Mason Tyler each singled around a strikeout, then moved up a base on a wild pitch. Both runners scored on a double to the fence in left by Walker Thomas, a pick up player from Hallstrom-Clark for the game. BBy league rules, pick up players must bat ninth and play right field all game.
Walker then used his speed to score from second on a groundout as he never slowed up rounding third on the throw to first. His run made it a 5-4 game, but it proved to be the last S&T Bank could muster.
Dennison settled in from there, retiring six of the seven batters he faced in the third and fourth innings en route to recording the win. He allowed the four run, all earned, on five hits while striking out five and hitting two.
As he silenced the S&T bats, his offense went to work putting the game on ice in the third and fourth frames.
Lowe’s loaded the bases with one out in the third on a Nolan Anderson single, a fielder’s choice after Alex Sago was hit and a walk by Aaron Eberly. Genevro then got a strikeout by out No. 2, but it also ended his day because of the pitch limit.
Alex Chamberlin came on in relief and walked Landon Miller and Miles Romano, with both base on balls pushing home a run. S&T then went to Wadding on the mound, and he was greeted by Pawl, who ripped a 3-run double to right-center. Pawl later scored on a bases-loaded walk by Drahushak to make it 11-4 after three innings.
Lowe’s then put the 10-run mercy rule into play with a 5-run bottom of the fourth.
Sago led off with a double to left, while Keegan Gregory was hit by a pitch. Eberly followed with a single to that plated Sago. Gregory came home on a wild pitch, while Eberly and Miller, who walked again, scored on back-to-back S&T errors.
Farrell capped the inning with an infield single that brought home Pawl to give Lowe’s a 16-4 lead. Farrell then finished off things on the mound in the fifth, striking out the side as Lowe’s won the title.
LOWE’S 16
S&T BANK 4, 5 innings
Score by Innings
S&T Bank 130 00 — 4
Lowe’s 506 5x — 16
S&T Bank—4
Alex Chamberlin 3b-p-3b 3001, Ben Bash ss-3b-2b 3000, Grady Galiczynski c 2100, Brady Glass cf 3011, Carter Genevro p-ss-1b-ss 2010, Blake Wadding 1b-p-1b 1110, Kinley Knisely 2b-p 2000, Mason Tyler lf 1110, Walker Thomas rf 2112. Totals: 19-4-5-4.
Lowe’s—16
Landon Pawl c 3313, Isaac Dennison p 2110, Noah Farrell ss-p 1111, Adam Drahushak 1b-3b 2115, Nolan Anderson 3b-ss 3210, Alex Sago lf-2b-lf-1b 1110, Keegan Gregory 2b-eh 2200, Aaron Eberly cf 2211, Antonio Giambanco eh-of 3000, Landon Miller lf-rf 1201, Miles Romano eh-lf 2101. Totals: 22-16-7-12.
Errors: S&T 3, Lowe’s 0. LOB: S&T 3, Lowe’s 10. 2B: Thomas; Pawl, Sago. 3B: Glass. HR: Drahushak. HBP: Galiczynski (by Dennison), Tyler (by Dennison); Sago (by Genevro), Gregory (by Wadding).
Pitching
S&T Bank: Carter Genevro-2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 7 BB, 6 SO, 1 HB; Alex Chamberlin-0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Blake Wadding-2/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Kinley Knisely-2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Lowe’s: Isaac Dennison-4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO, 2 HB; Noah Farrell-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Dennison. Losing pitcher: Genevro.