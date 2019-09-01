CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville used a stifling defense and big plays from junior Jake McCracken in all phases of the game to capture a 20-0 victory against Cameron County Friday night in the first game played at the newly named Coach Andy Evanko Stadium.
Playing in front of the home crowd at the former Riverside Stadium for the first time since Evanko’s passing in early June, the Golden Tide held the visiting Red Raiders to just 118 yards (72 passing, 46 rushing) — including minus-1 yards on the ground in the first half.
The defense also forced three turnovers, getting interceptions from McCracken, Andrew Freyer and Ty Terry, and limited Cameron County to four first downs in each half.
McCracken also made a splash on offense, hauling in three passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns, and on special teams were a 47-yard punt return in the third quarter set up the Golden Tide’s other score.
McCracken’s 41-yard TD grab from freshman Dan McGarry with 10.7 seconds left in the first half proved to be the only points Curwensville needed on the night to secure the first victory for new coach Jim Thompson.
“Winning this game means more,” said Thompson. “We said it before game. This program has been known for being physical for 20 years, and that was Coach (Evanko) at the head of it. He was everything Curwensville football was. He had a great staff behind him, but Coach spearheaded that.
“We told the kids, and some of them never played for him, that this first game back at home without him meant more. The kids came out and played (hard), and it was all them.”
Thompson was especially pleased with the defensive effort.
“Our (defensive) front, (Shawn) Orcutt, (Nick) Holbert ... all those guys in that defensive line just completely shut the run game down. And, I played defensive back my whole life. It’s real easy when you know they have to throw the ball. You get a couple scores up and your pass rushers can just pin their ears back.
“That all starts with the defensive line, and our linebackers Duane Brady and Andrew Freyer also played lights out.”
Defense ruled most of the first half on both sides, with penalties also hindering the Golden Tide’s effort. Curwensville finished the night with 12 penalties for 95 yards.
The teams traded punts to open the game after each side combined to pick up three first downs in the two series, which ate up most of the first quarter.
The turnover bug hit both teams early in the second quarter as the squads traded interceptions. Red Raider Gannon Horning picked off McGarry twice around an interception by McCracken.
Neither team got inside the opposition’s 45-yard line on any of those possessions though.
The field possession battle finally went Curwensville’s way late in the first half though.
A 33-yard punt by Curwensville’s Jake Mullins defense pinned Cameron at its own 18. The Tide defense then forced a quick three-and-out before a shanked 16-yard punt gave the Tide the ball at the Red Raiders’ 29 with 53 seconds left in the half.
A holding penalty on the first play of the drive looked like it may doom another drive after McGarry threw back-to-back incompletions -— one a drop down the middle of the field. But on third-and-22, McCracken ran under a deep ball down the left hash for a 41-yard touchdown strike with 10.7 seconds on the clock.
Mullins’ extra point was blocked, but the Tide took a 6-0 lead into the half.
“Jake is one of our best returning players,” said Thompson. “Guys look up to him and we tell him all the time ... he’s the guy that sets the tone. He made three big splash plays — two touchdown catches and a punt return that just missed scoring on.
“That score right before the half was huge though.”
The second half started much like the first, as a defensive struggle that saw an exchange of punts. However, McCracken came up with a huge play on Cameron’s second punt of the quarter as he returned it 47 yards to the Red Raiders 5.
Brady pushed a pile of players into the end zone from two yards out two plays later to finish a short scoring drive with 4:46 left in the third quarter. The first of Mullins’ two PATs made it 13-0. Brady had 20 carries for 71 yards.
Curwensville took that 13-0 advantage into the fourth quarter, where it saw a long 11-play, 52-yard drive end on a lost fumble at the Cameron 8-yard line with 7:38 to play.
The Tide defense forced a quick punt and got the ball back at their own 40 after a 44-yard punt.
A 10-yard run by Brady and 15-yard jaunt by Thad Butler promptly put Curwensville in Cameron territory. Butler had six totes for 67 yards.
Two plays later McGarry found McCracken on a go route down the Cameron County sideline for a 35-yard touchdown to all but seal the victory with 2:55 remaining.
A late interception by Terry allowed the Golden Tide to run out the final two minutes to finish off the victory on an emotional night for the Curwensville program.
A moment of silence was held prior to the game for Evanko. An official dedication ceremony for the stadium becoming Coach Andy Evanko Stadium will be held at a later date.
Curwensville (1-1) hits the road next week to take on Union/A-C Valley, a game that will be played at A-C Valley’s field in Foxburg.