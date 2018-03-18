DuBOIS —Wrestlers from the Tri-County Area have certainly made the their mark in Hershey over the years at the PIAA Championship, and the 2017-18 season was no different.

While the volume of state qualifiers may not have met the total of recent years, the overall quality was still on display as nearly 50 percent of the area wrestlers who hit the mats inside the Giant Center brought home a state medal.

Seven of the 16 local competitors (47 percent) who competed at states landed on the podium. That medal total was two less than a year ago, when the area had nine medalists, but that haul was produced by 22 state qualifiers (41 percent).

The quality of medals also remained high, as four of the seven medalists finished fourth or higher. Last year, just three of the nine medalists placed fourth or better.

And, for the fourth time in the past five years the local contingent in Hershey was headlined by a state champ — this time in Class AAA for the first time in a decade.

Clearfield senior Luke McGonigal captured that prestigious AAA gold medal at 195 pounds and is the area’s first state champ in the classification since former Bison standout Sean Owen landed on top the podium at heavyweight back in 2008.

In between Owen and McGonigal, Brookville had three wrestlers — Brock Zacherl (2014), Taylor Ortz (2016) and Gavin Park (2017) — capture state titles in Class AA. Redbank Valley’s Jon Brothers (also Class AA) joined Owen as a state champ back in 2008.

All five of those past state champs were named the Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Wrestler of the Year after winning PIAA gold, with Owen and Brothers sharing the award in ’08. So, it should come as no surprise that McGonigal has garnered that award this season to headline the 2017-18 TCS/CE Wrestling All-Stars.

The rest of the First-Team features a quartet of state medalists in DuBois’ Kolby Ho (2nd at 145), Curwensville’s Steve McClure (4th at 285) and Blake Passarelli (8th at 113) and Ridgway’s Lukas McClain (6th at 138).

In a tough twist of fate, Brookville — which dominated the area wrestling scene this year — had no wrestlers garner TCS/CE First Team honors. A pair of Raider state medalists — senior Caleb Hetrick (4th at 145) and sophomore Colby Whitehill (8th at 285) — landed on the TCS/CE Second Team behind wrestlers who placed higher than them in Hershey.

Hetrick (127-42 career record) was beat out for the First Team spot by Ho, who also bumped up to beat Hetrick, 7-6, at 152 in the teams’ regular season dual meet.

Hetrick is one four Raiders who reached 100 wins this year to land on the Second Team. The others are Tyler Cook (220 pounds, 123-38), Xavier Molnar (195, 112-41) and Kai Sorbin (126, 101-48).

The weight class a wrestler competes in for the postseason, along with postseason success and head-to-head matchups, have always been key factors considered in selecting the TCS/CE All-Stars.

Here is a closer look at this year’s Wrestler of the Year and TCS/CE First-Team selections:

Wrestler of Year

195 – Luke McGonigal. Sr., Clearfield: McGonigal (35-1) concluded his stellar Bison career in style by pinning State College junior Cole Urbas in 1:37 to capture his first state title and the 41st in Clearfield’s storied history.

McGonigal’s dominance this season was on full display in Hershey as he collected four straight bonus-point wins — including first-period pins in the semifinals and finals — en route to winning gold. The pin of Urbas avenged the Bison’s lone loss of the season — a 1-0 setback to the Little Lion in the Northwest Regional final.

McGonigal racked up 26 pins on the season.

A state runner-up as a junior, McGonigal’s gold medal this year cemented his place as one of the best in program history. He won four district titles and one regional crown during his career while being a four-time state qualifier and two-time state medalist.

He finished with a career mark of 135-20 record. Those 135 wins tie him with Owen (135-27) for second on the Bison’s all-time wins list, one behind another state champ in Matt Kyler (136-13).

McGonigal is the first Bison to be named Wrestler of the Year since Owen won the award for a second time in 2009.

First Team

106 – Chandler Ho, Fr., DuBois: Ho (27-6) put together a strong freshman campaign at the varsity level and gave the Beavers one more strong piece in their impressive lineup of lightweights.

He captured his first District 4/9 title but was forced to pull out of the Northwest Regional on the eve of the tournament because of a finger injury sustained in practice the week between districts and regionals.

113 – Blake Passarelli, Jr., Curwensville: Passarelli (30-8) made his third straight trip to states for the Golden Tide, finally capturing that elusive state medal with an eighth-place finish in Hershey.

Along the way, Passarelli captured his first District 9 Class AA title while placing second at the Northwest Regional Tournament. He went 3-3 in Hershey, winning two consolation bouts in a row to reach the medals for the first time before finishing eighth.

He and McClure both landing on the podium marked the first time since 2007 that Curwensville had multiple state medalists in the same year.

Passarelli enters his senior year with an 88-26 record.

120 – Anthony Glasl, Soph., Brockway: Glasl (34-6) made it two trips to states in two years, winning his second District 9 Class AA title while placing second at regionals for the second time on the road to Hershey.

He entered states searching for his second state medal but fell one win shy of landing on the podium after going 1-2. Glasl placed sixth last year as a freshman.

Glasl has compiled a 69-16 record in two varsity seasons.

126 – Ed Scott, Soph., DuBois: Scott (33-4) enjoyed his second straight standout season at the varsity level — one that saw him capture his second district and regional crowns — before it ended with an 0-2 weekend at states. The Beaver placed third in Hershey as a freshman.

Despite that tough ending to his season, Scott has still compiled quite the resume in two seasons. He will enter his junior year with a 72-6 record and is already just one of six DuBois wrestlers to have won a pair of regional titles.

No Beaver has ever won three regional crowns.

132 - Dalton Woodrow, Jr., DuBois: Another cog in DuBois’ arsenal of lightweights, Woodrow (30-8) put together another strong season — one that saw him reach 30 wins for the third time and capture his third straight district title.

However, Woodrow’s season came to an end in the consolation semifinals at regionals, two wins shy of earning his third straight trip to states. Woodrow enters his senior season with a career record of 95-24.

138 - Lukas McClain, Sr., Ridgway: McClain (35-8), a two-time state qualifier, ended his Elker career by adding his first state medal (sixth place) to an already impressive career resume. He went 3-3 in Hershey after going 0-2 a year ago in his first trip to the Giant Center.

The Elker senior is a two-time district champ and a two-time Northwest Regional runner-up.

McClain ended his career with a 100-35 record, capturing that 100th win in the bout in the consolation quarterfinals at states. He was one of three Elkers to hit the 100-win milestone this season, joining twin brother Logen McClain (121-32) and fellow senior Bryce Barclay (100-34).

145 - Kolby Ho, Sr., DuBois: Ho (35-5) ended his standout career in style by making an impressive postseason run to the Class AAA state finals. Along the way, Ho captured his third District 4/9 title and first Northwest Regional crown. He was named the Outstanding Wrestler at districts.

Once in Hershey, Ho ripped off three straight victories — including a pair of one-point wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals — to become DuBois’ first state finalist since 1999, when Garrett Bontempo won a state title at 160.

Unfortunately for Ho, he ran into the nation’s No. 1 ranked 145-pounder in Nazareth senior Sammy Sasso (38-1), and the defending state champ pinned Ho in the third period to win his second straight PIAA gold medal. Sasso was named the Outstanding Wrestler at states.

Ho ended his career with a record of 120-29, with those 120 victories placing him fifth on the school’s all-time wins list.

152 — Caleb Freeland, Jr., Clearfield: Freeland put together a solid junior campaign for the Bison, one that saw him go 20-12 and fall two wins shy of going to states.

Freeland finished second at districts before putting together a 3-2 weekend at regionals, advancing farther in the event that D-4/9 champ Noah Supsic of Shikellamy. The Bison reached the consolation semifinals before losing 7-1 to Philipsburg-Osceola senior Matt Johnson, who went on to finish third to qualify for states.

160 – Hunter Wright, Sr., Clearfield: Wright (28-13) ended his Bison career with a strong postseason push that earned him his first trip to the state tournament.

Wright finished second at the District 4/9 Class AAA Championships before putting together a 5-1 weekend at regionals in Altoona to place third. All five of those wins came by fall, including four straight in the consolation bracket after being tech falled 20-5 in the quarterfinals by State College’s Ian Barr.

The Bison capped his regional charge by pinning Barr in 2:08 in the third-place match to avenge that earlier loss and punch his trip to states for first time. Wright went 0-2 in Hershey.

170 – Zac Becker, Sr., St. Marys: Becker, injured throughout much his Dutchmen career, finally put together a full season on the mat and showed what type of wrestler he could be.

Becker put together a 32-7 season, one that saw him capture a District 4/9 Class AAA title and finished second at the Northwest Regional Tournament to earn his first trip to states.

While Becker went 0-2 in Hershey, his 32 wins this season were more than his previous three varsity seasons combined (28-23).

182 – Garrett McClintick, Jr., Brockway: The Rover junior enjoyed a year of big firsts while compiling a 34-8 record.

McClintick won his first District 9 Class AA title and finished third at regionals to earn his first trip to states. Once in Hershey, McClintick won his first match inside the Giant Center in his opening bout but dropped his next two matches to fall one win shy of his first medal.

McClintick will enter his senior season with an 83-34 record.

220 – Tom Wurster, Sr., Clarion: Wurster (29-9) is another area wrestler who earned his first trip to states this season. The Bobcat, who was second at districts, punched his ticket to states with a 4-2 win against Brookville senior Tyler Cook in the consy semifinals at regionals.

That win avenged a pair of losses to Cook earlier in the season, including a 7-1 loss to the Raider in the D-9 finals. It also helped the Bobcat edge out Cook for the First Team spot at 220.

Wurster, who placed fourth at regionals, went 1-2 at states, falling two wins shy of winning a medal.

285 – Steven McClure, Sr., Curwensville: McClure (34-5) put it all together on the mat for his final season in a Curwensville singlet, placing fourth at states in his first trip to Hershey.

Two of McClure’s five losses came to Brookville’s Colby Whitehill, including a 6-2 double-overtime loss to the Raider in the District 9 finals. However, McClure avenged that loss a week later, edging Whitehill, 1-0, to win his first Northwest Regional crown.

McClure then put together a 3-2 trip to Hershey, reaching the state semifinals before finishing fourth. He and Passarelli landing on the podium marked the first time since 2007 that Curwensville had multiple state medalists in the same year.