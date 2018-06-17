There were several Tri-County softball players to have impressive seasons at the college level, some of whom earned recognition on postseason all-conference teams or helped lead their teams to postseason play at various levels of NCAA play.

The Tri-County area was well represented on a St. Francis University program that finished the season 39-19, won their second straight Northeastern Conference title and earned a trip to the NCAA Division I regionals

The Lady Red Flash were led by junior DuBois graduates Sierra McKee and Cheyenne McKee, along with freshman Jordy Frank, a DuBois Central Catholic grad.

Cheyenne McKee was named the Northeast Conference Player of the Year after finishing the season with a team-best .344 batting average and 53 runs scored, which led the conference, along with 34 runs batted in.

She recorded 14 multi-hit games and 11 multi-RBI games and also led the NEC with a .480 batting average.

The junior was also selected to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region Great Lakes team.

Twin sister Sierra McKee was named to the NEC Second Team after a strong season at the plate.

The junior finished the year with a .331 batting average, led the team with 58 hits and tied for the team lead with 11 doubles. She also drove in 32 runs on the season while starting in 57 of the team’s 58 games on the year.

Frank got off to a strong start in her first season at the collegiate ranks, finishing the season with a .211 batting average. The freshman scored 23 runs, recorded nine RBIs and nine extra base hits on the year.

The team finished the regular season with 83 home runs, the most of any Division I program in the country.

The Tri-County Area trio helped lead the team to that nation leading mark, as Sierra McKee hit nine home runs, Cheyenne McKee eight and Frank four homers.

Cheyenne McKee had a three-game homer streak during the season and also hit a grand slam against Penn State.

The Lady Red Flash entered the Tucson regional on a nation leading 19-game win streak to earn the No. 4 seed in the regional.

Saint Francis lost a hard-fought 1-0 game to No. 1 seed and host Arizona in their first game of the regional and then had their impressive season come to an end in a 11-5 loss to No. 2 seed Mississippi State.

At the Division II level, DuBois grad and Indiana University of Pennsylvania sophomore Kaitlyn Beers received postseason honors after her second strong season with the Lady Crimson Hawks.

Beers was named the 2018 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Central Division Athlete of the Year and was named to the PSAC All-Conference first team.

The sophomore finished the season with a .362 batting average, 33 RBIs and 33 runs scored to help lead IUP to a 20-17 overall record.

Beers started all 37 games on the year for IUP, hitting 13 doubles and four home runs to finish the year with a .575 slugging percentage.

Beers has now been named to the PSAC first team in both seasons at the collegiate level.

A pair of Tri-County area products — Riley Assalone (DuBois Central Catholic) and Michaela Cashmer (Elk County Catholic) — garnered Second Team honors in the Division III Presidents Athletic Conference.

Assalone, a freshman at St. Vincent College, was named to the second team All-Presidents Athletic Conference after a successful freshman season in the circle.

She finished the season with a 9-2 record and a 2.66 earned run average in 13 appearances, 12 of which were starts.

The freshman helped lead Saint Vincent to a 22-10 overall record, while helping the Lady Bearcats avoid elimination in the PAC tournament.

Assalone pitched a complete game six-hitter, surrendering just one run in a 3-1 win over Bethany in a conference tournament elimination game.

The strong pitching performance led to the freshman being named to the All-PAC tournament team.

Cashmer was named to the PAC Second Team after a strong senior campaign at Grove City College. She finished the season with a .384 batting average, 33 hits, 14 RBIs and a team-high nine steals.

The senior finished the year strong, going 18-for-28 (.643) in her final eight games with the Lady Wolverines.