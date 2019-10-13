It’s been four years, but many Meadville and DuBois fans must reminisce about the Bulldogs’ historic 107-90 victory over the Beavers that shattered many national high school football records.
While Friday night’s 62-21 Meadville win over DuBois at Bender Field may not be mentioned on SportsCenter, it may go down in the history books as the last time the two teams meet on the gridiron.
DuBois (0-8, 0-6 Region 7) is headed back to a District 9 regular season schedule after spending about a decade in District 10. It’s perhaps fitting that the Beavers’ last District 10 game came in Meadville (6-2, 5-1) after what the two teams accomplished together in 2015 in DuBois.
“It’s a moment of time in our past history that we’ll always share,” said Ray Collins, who is Meadville’s head coach and a 1985 DuBois High graduate. “Whether we never play each other again, as time goes by and the years click off, we’ll always be able to look back to 2015 and that game. It’ll always be there. That’ll be something that DuBois and Meadville always share.”
Friday night, Meadville wasn’t looking to share much of the spotlight.
Landon Beck ran for 212 yards and a score, Hayden Parks rushed for 164 yards and four touchdowns and Parker Lord was constantly in DuBois’ backfield while helping the Bulldogs force five Beavers turnovers.
The Bulldogs averaged over 15 yards a carry and totaled 541 yards on the ground, something for which Parks gave his offensive line credit.
“They work hard,” Parks said. “They practice hard every day. They make the holes for us, and we just do what we’re supposed to do and go through them.”
Meadville sat leading rusher Aryan Cotterman after he sprained his ankle in gym class on Monday, Collins said. That led to a shift in the backfield, as regular quarterback Beck was suddenly one of the backs and Sam Burchard was behind center.
Beck made the most of his nine carries, including explosive runs of 40, 39 and 62 yards, with the 62-yarder being his only touchdown of the night.
“I’m just really proud of him,” Collins said of Beck. “He really is all about the football team; he’s got the all-in mentality, which is what we want from our kids here.”
Lord was one of numerous Meadville seniors who played well on Senior Night. Lord had a sack and at least three tackles for a loss, benefiting from a new stunt he said the team implemented. He seemed to be in the right place often, and DuBois paid for it.
“We were coming into it pretty confident but very careful because it’s our Senior Night,” Lord said about Meadville’s pre-game mentality. “There’s no way we’re losing. It’s just great. This is the last time we’re going to play on this field, and it was just an amazing feeling.”
DuBois played without senior starting quarterback Alex Kovalyak, who is out for the season after suffering a leg injury last week. The Beavers started freshman Cam-Ron Hays, who showed promise but threw three interceptions.
Hays completed 12 of 24 passes for 65 yards, including his first-ever touchdown pass — an 18-yarder to senior Chase Husted in the second quarter.
“I thought Cam played well coming in for a freshman and getting his first start,” DuBois head coach Justin Marshall said.
Marshall knew the switch from Kovalyak to Hays would change the look of his team’s offense. The Beavers leaned more on the run game but averaged just 3.4 yards a carry on 45 attempts.
DuBois also got an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter from Adian Castro — a score that smade it 20-7 at the time.
The Bulldogs head toward their final game of the regular season with their collective eyes also on the playoffs, but penalties may also be in their minds.
Meadville committed 12 penalties for 126 yards, including six for 76 in the second quarter alone.
“Those penalties were dumb penalties,” Collins said. “We cannot get into a game and penalize ourselves like that. ... You can’t be doing that stuff” in big games.
DuBois, meanwhile, finishes its 2019 schedule the next two weeks outside of District 10’s Region 7.
Not to be forgotten late in the game was the performance of sophomore Tamaj Lyons-Glover, who carried the ball twice for 93 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown late in the game.
That caught the eye of Marshall, who noticed Lyons-Glover was wearing the same number as former Meadville great and current Penn State running back Journey Brown.
Brown rushed for 722 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Bulldogs during that memorable game in DuBois in 2015.
“Are you the next Journey Brown?” Marshall said he asked Lyons-Glover. “They’re a good program, and I guess for being the record setting game that that one was it’s just fitting that’s our last District 10 game.”
DuBois returns home Friday to battle Hollidaysburg in its final game at Mansell Stadium this season.