DuBOIS — Penalties and turnovers.
Two of the biggest cardinal sins in football haunted DuBois throughout its game with visiting Ft. LeBoeuf in a 42-14 loss at Mansell Stadium Friday night.
When it was all said and done the Beavers (0-7) coughed the ball up four times on three interceptions and a fumble, while committing 11 penalties for 114 yards.
“Way too many flags tonight, unfortunately sometimes you have nights like that,” DuBois head coach Justin Marshall said. “The turnovers came at inopportune times and that kills you anytime especially when we’re at the end zone and trying to punch it in.”
While most of the game did not go the home side’s way, the opening two drives of the game were dominated by DuBois.
First it was the Beaver defense to take the field and force an incomplete pass on third down as the Bison (4-3) were forced to punt after a three-and-out.
A punt of just 18 yards set the Beavers up for their first drive of the game in plus territory at the 45-yard line, as Alex Kovalyak fired a pass deep down the field to Nick Dilullo on the first play of the drive for a 35-yard gain down to the 10.
After two short runs and an offsides penalty on Ft. LeBoeuf, Aidan Castro took the hand off around the right side for a three-yard touchdown run to put DuBois on the board first.
Nolan Bussell converted the extra point to give his team a 7-0 lead at the 8:11 mark of the first quarter.
The Bison looked to respond on the ensuing drive which started with a 20-yard rush by Ben Turi as 15 yards were tacked on at the end for a horse collar tackle, the first of four personal foul penalties on DuBois on the night.
Ft. LeBoeuf continued its ground and pound attack on offense as it eventually faced a 3rd-and-1 at inside the red zone at the 14-yard line.
Jack Rimpa and quarterback Max Endres were then stuffed at the line of scrimmage on back-to-back plays as the Beaver defense forced a turnover on downs.
DuBois then drove across midfield, but a holding penalty on first down followed by a sack put it behind the chains at 2nd-and-24 to start the second quarter.
Kovalyak was then intercepted on the first play of the quarter as the Bison took over in DuBois territory and quickly found themselves in the red zone after another rush by Rimpa led to a personal foul penalty.
Three plays later, Endres took a quarterback sneak for three yards and a touchdown, as Ft. LeBoeuf tied the game at seven just 2:02 into the second quarter.
On the following drive, Kovalyak kept it himself on a 3rd-and-1 play at the Bison 42-yard line and picked up the first down, but a holding penalty brought the play back as DuBois was unable to convert a 3rd-and-9 and was forced to punt.
The Beaver defense came up big, forcing a quick three and out, as Kovalyak and the offense looked to retake the field in a tie ball game.
Instead, Zach Henry had the ball jarred free as he looked to return the 34-yard punt and Ft. LeBoeuf recovered at the Beavers’ 41-yard line.
The Bison capitalized on the turnover, as Rimpa took it 16 yards to the house four plays later to give the visitors their first lead of the night at 14-7 with 3:38 left in the half.
Rimpa finished with a game-high 100 yards rushing on 18 carries, while Endres added 57 yards on 10 carries and Turi carried the ball seven times for 45 yards.
DuBois looked to respond with a scoring drive to take momentum into the half, as a pair of defensive pass interference penalties helped it drive deep into Ft. LeBoeuf territory late in the quarter.
After the Beavers used their final timeout of the half with 24 seconds left, Castro looked to find the end zone from two yards out, but was stopped short at the one.
DuBois was then forced to hurry to the line, as Kovalyak dropped back to pass and looked to find his receiver near the far pylon.
However, Endres jumped in front of the pass and picked it off to help his team preserve a 14-7 lead at the break.
“That could have been huge for momentum going into the half with a tied score,” Marshall said. “We’ve just gotta clean it up and injuries hurt us tonight, we had some guys get banged up and come out of the game and its hard to replace that.”
The Beavers then went three-and-out on the opening drive of the second half, as Ft. LeBoeuf needed just three plays as its drive was culminated by a 49-yard scramble touchdown by Endres to make it a 14-point game at the 9:33 mark of the third quarter.
On DuBois’ second drive of the half, it worked its way into Bison territory before penalties began to take over the drive.
After a defensive pass interference penalty set the Beavers up at the 19-yard line, a holding penalty and an offensive personal foul pushed them back to the 40 as they faced 1st-and-31.
Kovalyak then hit Chase Husted, who had gotten past the Ft. LeBoeuf secondary, on the stride over the middle for a 36-yard gain down to the four.
After the play the Beavers were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct as their 1st-and-goal play was backed up to the 19-yard line.
Kovalyak found Dilullo in the end zone on the near side on the next play, as Bison defender Adam Lichtinger looked to knock the ball free on the play and the referee ruled the ball made contact with the ground as Dilullo was brought down at the edge of the end zone.
Kovalyak then looked to take it himself on the following play as he scrambled for 12 yards down the near sideline and was taken out at the seven, but the senior was injured on the play and did not return to the game.
Zach Shilala took over at quarterback for the 3rd-and-goal play and rolled out to his right before finding Dale Kot for a seven-yard touchdown to trim the deficit to 21-14 with 5:42 to go in the third.
“We responded really well there, Zach (Shilala) has played quarterback in the past, for him to come in right away and make a good read and good throw and Dale (Kot) made a good catch on the sideline that was a great way to answer,” Marshall said.
The momentum did not stay on the Beavers’ side for long, as Turi returned the ensuing kickoff 85-yards for a touchdown to stretch the visitors’ lead back to 14.
“That was a well timed big play for them (Ft. LeBoeuf),” Marshall said. “We were starting to build momentum and we usually play really well on special teams.”
Ft. LeBoeuf added a pair of scores late in the fourth quarter off of an interception and a fumble on back-to-back DuBois plays to bring the final score to 42-14.
The Bison finished with a narrow edge in total yards, 265-263, as they outgained DuBois 252-125 on the ground.
Henry led the Beavers’ ground game with 39 yards on two carries while Castro had eight totes for 38 yards.
Kovalyak finished the game 13-of-22 passing for 131 yards and a pair of interceptions, as Husted caught three passes for 54 yards and Dilullo had four catches for 47 yards.
DuBois will look to pick up its first win of the year next week as it travels to face Meadville (5-2).