BROOKVILLE — For a team averaging 29 points a game, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team pumped in 27 points in the first half alone against visiting Moniteau Friday night.
Moniteau did lead 34-27 at the midpoint and did wind up pulling away for a 70-49 win over the still-winless Lady Raiders. Dominating the rebounding department keyed Moniteau’s win as it outboarded Brookville, 58-39, with 25 offensive rebounds.
Aslyn Pry led the way with a strong game of 29 points and 19 rebounds. She had a double-double by halftime with 16 points and 10 rebounds and continued to control the paint in the second half as the Lady Warriors turned up the defense a bit, taking away some perimeter shooting opportunities Brookville had in the first half.
Pry had stretches of grabbing every rebound. Catherine Kelly chipped in with a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
“Aslyn has worked hard on her outside game and teams are going to try to shut her down and she knew that and she’s been a great leader for the young kids,” Moniteau head coach Dee Arblaster said. “And nobody is going to get that rebound (when she’s working like that). That’s our M-O and teams know it. It’s nice have girls like Catherine Kelly stepping up and she’ll hit an outside shot along with Abby Rottman, so it’s nice to see that.”
Brookville’s Alayna Haight and Elizabeth Wonderling each scored 19 points. They scored all 27 points for the Lady Raiders in the first half with Wonderling and Haight going for 15 and 12 respectively.
“We’ve been waiting for those two to have a breakout and they both broke out in the first half tonight, which was great to see and hopefully those are things we can build on, but our schedule doesn’t get any easier,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said.
While the Lady Raiders fell to 0-7 going into next Tuesday’s game at Punxsutawney, Moniteau improved to 6-1. The Lady Raiders couldn’t offset the Moniteau edge in the paint, which was the game plan going in.
“We did see some things in the first half and there were some things in the second half that were good, but what we didn’t see tonight, and the name of the game was we gave up way too many offensive rebounds,” Powell said. “Tonight, our game plan was to let him shoot it from the perimeter and hopefully rebound that miss. We didn’t rebound the mess. That was the game. We have to be able to block out better and we didn’t do that tonight.”