ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls basketball team got a huge night from junior Kaylee Muccio as the Lady Dutch handed Johnsonburg its first loss of the season, 41-31, Saturday evening to capture its third Elk County Holiday Tournament title in four years.

Muccio, who had 10 points Friday in a 41-26 win against Ridgway, drained six 3-pointers Saturday on her way to a game-high 22 points. She hit four of those treys in the second half as the Lady Dutch maintained the nine-point lead (19-10) they built at the half.

Muccio’s performance, coupled with a strong team effort on the defensive end of the court, also helped the Lady Dutch (6-2) avenge a 45-40 loss to the Ramettes in the opening game of the season at the Johnsonburg Tip-off Tournament. It also stopped the Ramettes from winning just their second county title, with the program’s only one coming back in 2002.

The 31 points were the fewest Johnsonburg (6-1) has scored in a game so far this season. On the other end, the Ramette defense wasn’t all that bad either as it held an opponent to 45 or fewer points for the seventh time in seven games.

However, Muccio’s offensive explosion — along with another solid night by fellow junior Allison Schlimm — proved too much for the Ramettes to overcome. Schlimm scored 11, including seven in the first half, a night after posting a team-high 13 in the win against Ridgway.

After trailing by nine at the half, Johnsonburg got as close as five points (23-18) on a 3-pointer by Rylee Casilio with just over three minutes left in the third. That’s as close as the Ramettes got though, as St. Marys put together an 11-2 run to go 14 at 34-20.

Schlimm started that run with a bucket, while Muccio hit three 3-pointers. Casilio hit a trey in the closing seconds of the quarter to make it 34-23 after three.

Schlimm quickly put the lead back to 13 with a basket to open the fourth, and from there Johnsonburg got no closer than seven points (38-31) after back-to-back baskets by Lindsey Kocjancic and Cassidy King with just over four minutes to play.

Muccio’s six trey of the night made it a 10-point game against (41-31) with 3:49 to play. Neither team scored the remainder of the game.

Maria Jones led led the Ramettes with 10 points, while King had nine. Jones (18) and King (13) each had double figures in Friday’s tourney opening 39-29 win against Elk County Catholic.

The Lady Crusaders bested Ridgway in Saturday’s consolation game, but no further details were available from that game.

Muccio’s big night earned her Tournament Offensive MVP honors. Schlimm earned All-Tournament honors along with teammate Samantha Hayes.

Kocjancic was named the Tournament Defensive MVP, while Jones also earned All-Tournament honors for the Ramettes.

Elk County’s Sadie VanAlstine and Ridgway’s Alyssa Kasmierski also were named to the All-Tournament team. VanAlstine had 12 points on four 3-pointers in Friday’s loss to Johnsonburg.