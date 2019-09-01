BROCKWAY — It’s not just a new season, but the start of a new era for the Brockway Area High School volleyball team as new head coach Sam Maze takes over the program.
Maze is no stranger to the court, serving as an assistant and also head coach at DuBois Area from 2003-2007 before stepping aside to start a family.
The Lady Rovers have struggled in terms of wins and losses the past few seasons but appeared headed in the right direction at the close of last year.
While it remains to be seen if the Lady Rovers continue on the upswing, Maze has certainly liked the progress he’s seen from them already this season.
“I push them to do their best at every practice,” Maze said. “From day one until now we have really grown as a team. We are striving to become a passing team that is known for its defense.”
With only one senior, Salem Murray, on the squad, it leaves a lot of opportunities for some younger players to step up and make their mark.
While Maze has a rough idea of who may fit in where, he’s still giving all of them an opportunity to earn a spot in the rotation.
“The entire team has really surprised me with their work ethic,” Maze said. “Each girl is truly striving to do their best. They gain skill and confidence at each practice. The amount this team wants to succeed is absolutely amazing. I’m very fortunate to have been given the opportunity to work with this group of young ladies.”
He believes that Murray, an outside hitter, is likely to be one of the team leaders.
Outside of that, things may be a work in progress until Brockway finds the combination that works best.
Brockway will open the season at the A-C Valley tournament Saturday.
ROSTER
Seniors: Salam Murray. Juniors: Lexi Gorham, Grace Stewart, Natalie Wilson, Alyx Rosman, Kylee Fink, Natalie Thompson, Mackenzie Webster, Mikayla Grieneisen, Brooklyn Skinner. Sophomores: Zoe Moore, Lauren Schmader, Ciara Morelli. Freshman: Madison Marzullo.