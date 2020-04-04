With all the uncertainty currently in the world because of COVID-19, people are trying to focus on the good things in their lives.
Reynoldsville native and DuBois Area High School graduate Paul Butler is one person who certainly has a lot to be thankful for so far in 2020, even with everything going on around him.
Butler, who spent two years with the Oakland Raiders as a tight end, has a new opportunity to follow his dream in the National Football League as he signed with the Detroit Lions on New Year’s Eve.
Even more important though, Butler and fiancée Valla Palmiere, also a DAHS graduate, welcomed their first child — a son they named Paul Jr. — he weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces — into the world last Saturday night.
“It’s a dream come true. I don’t even know any other way to put it,” said Butler. “Since I was a little kid, everyone always called me my dad’s mini-me. So, I couldn’t wait to have my own little son and a family. I think I dreamed as much about that as I did playing football.
“The fact that I’m getting to (live) both my dreams right now, I’m truly blessed and grateful to God. I wake up every day happy as can be, and now it’s even better. Valla is an amazing person and has an amazing heart.
“She is already an awesome mom. She did the whole pregnancy all natural and basically was in labor, if you count when her contractions started, for almost two full days. The nurses were all commending her on how amazing she was, and how well she handled it doing it all natural. They were really surprised.
“Now we have a beautiful, healthy little boy. Literally, I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
And, the best part for Butler is he gets to spend more time with with Valla and his son with the NFL currently shut down, like all other sports, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s definitely been a blessing in disguise,” he said. “I was suppose to go back to Detroit here in about three weeks, and right now I don’t know when we’re going back. But, that just means extra time I get to spend with our new baby. I’m definitely appreciative of that and trying to look at the positive in that aspect.
“So, there are some positives in this, but that certainly doesn’t mean that everything that is going on is okay. There are still crazy things that are going on, and how the world has kind of just stopped essentially. It’s been wild, but at same time I’m grateful (for my son).”
With Palmiere being pregnant and giving birth during all that is happening, Butler said the two of them asked themselves the same questions anyone else would. But, they relied on their faith to get through it.
“She was a very healthy person going into it,” said Butler of his fiancée. “She worked out a lot and was very fit, so to that point she was good. But, with the sicknesses and viruses going around, it definitely made you think a lot more.
“You’re always like, ‘what if you get sick while you’re pregnant? ... what could happen?’, ‘What if the baby gets sick or the baby gets the COVID-19? What if you (Valla) get it?’”
“There are all these what-ifs now. But, I think the important thing for us is we are both very faithful in God and trust in him that he’s going to keep guiding us through it, and, as long we keep our faith in him, he’ll protect us.
“It’s a really reassuring feeling. We’re just trying to keep that faith and stay positive and praying for everybody that is out there working on the front lines and people dealing with this with a loved one going through it.
“You just have to stay safe, and it’s a good excuse to not leave the house. We weren’t going anywhere anyway, and now we can be a little family in our home and enjoy this time together.”
While he does that, Butler also is trying to do what he can to stay in shape while waiting for the opportunity to begin his new venture in his football career with the Lions once some normalcy returns in the world.
Butler, who played at California University of Pennsylvania after graduating from DuBois in 2011, spent two years with Oakland. He signed with the Raiders following a tryout with the team in early May of 2018.
He spent the entire 2018 season with Oakland, playing in the preseason before ultimately being signed to the practice squad — a group of players who are paid but don’t count towards the a team’s official 53-man roster. It’s typically used to develop younger players while allowing them to practice alongside the main roster players. Other teams can also sign players from another organization’s practice squad.
Butler spent a vast majority of the 2018 season on that squad before Oakland promoted him to the main 53-man roster for the final two games of the year. He did not play in either of those games though.
However, he said that promotion is what got the ball rolling towards joining the Lions — even though that deal didn’t come to fruition for more than a year.
He stayed with the Raiders that offseason and was back at it 2019 before a broken hand in the final preseason game sidelined him. Butler said he and the Raiders agreed an injury settlement at the time, although he rejoined the team late in the season as a member of the practice squad again.
Once the 2019 was over, Butler made the tough, but quick decision to move on from the Raiders and sign with Detroit.
“I signed on New Year’s Eve, a day after the last game,” said Butler. “I flew from to Oakland to Detroit and signed and came home that night. It was a pretty quick deal, just in and out to sign then.”
The makings of the deal had already been in the works though.
“They (Lions) said I had been on their radar for a long time,” said Butler. “The Lions actually tried to come get me during my rookie year, which is how I got activated with Oakland because they (Raiders) didn’t want to let me go. So, I stayed with Oakland.
“I broke my hand in the last preseason game (vs. Seattle Seasawks) this past year against the Seahawks, so I ended up reaching an injury settlement and came home for a couple months. In the mean time, I worked out for the Lions and they kind of told me right when I worked out that they were going to offer me a futures deal.
“They said they liked me pretty much since I was in the spring league. They followed me along and fell more in love with me I guess when we (Raiders) had practices with them, and the game (2018 preseason) we played against them I had a real good game.
“I knew they would offer me the futures deal, but then Oakland ended up bringing me back on the practice squad for last few weeks of the season. I saw the business side of it throughout being injured and everything, so it was a business decision to go where I feel I have better opportunity. I just felt like I had a much better opportunity to work my way up a roster with Detroit.
“I’ll definitely forever be grateful to Oakland for being the first one (team) to actually believe in me enough to give me a shot and ride with me through a couple years. I loved it there, and all the coaches were all awesome and some of the guys I got to meet I’ve become friends with.”
With that chapter of his career closed, Butler is excited for the opportunity ahead with the Lions, a team that likes to throw the ball with veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford leading the offense.
“I’m going from one great quarterback to another … from Derek Carr, who I think is a really awesome player, to Stafford. It will definitely be pretty cool,” said Butler. “The Lions like to use their tight ends (in passing game) and have a really talented guy in T.J. Hockenson.
“I feel like he and I have very similar styles to our games, so it will be fun watching him and trying to learn what I can from him. They also have a couple really good wide receivers like (Kenny) Golladay, and I can learn from those guys and Stafford too.”
For, now Butler is just waiting for the opportunity to meet all of them in person for the first time as a Lion, something that was set to happen on April 20 with the first set of official offseason workouts.
“Right after I signed, it was the offseason anyway, so everyone is home for three months,” he said. “We were ready to go out April 20th for regular offseason workouts, and that’s when we would have kind of got acquainted and learned everything. The two months in the summer is when we’d learn the whole offense with coaches and practice with them. Right now, we might not even get any of those two months.
“But, I have been in communication with the coaches. Coach (Ben) Johnson the tight ends coach actually called me the day Valla went into labor. She had just started contractions and we were still hanging out at the house
“So, it was kind of a funny conversation. He was telling me what to expect a little bit, but that’s been about it (contact-wise). I think they are going to be sending us out our playbooks and should be getting those any day.”
Butler will eventually get his opportunity to show the Lions what he can do, but for now he is enjoying some quality time at his DuBois home with his fiancée and namesake, Paul Jr.