BROOKVILLE — The 20th Annual DeMans Team Sports Invitational got some of its best weather in recent years and athletes from 20 different schools took advantage of it with some strong performances.

Host Brookville had another impressive outing on the boys’ side as it won five events and broke records in two races while the St. Marys girls won six events.

Clint Puller Memorial Awards for the meet’s outstanding performers went to Brookville’s Ian Thrush and Kane’s Trinity Clark.

Thrush had a hand in two meet records. First, he blasted his way to a win in the 100-meter dash with a meet-record time of 11.2 seconds, besting an 18-year-old record of 11.24 owned by former Clarion-Limestone standout Dan Alderton.

Then Thrush and teammates Jack Krug, Bryan Dworek and John Frank improved on their 4x100 school record they just shattered last Tuesday (44.04), but knocking it down almost a half-second to 43.48. That also broke the meet record of 44.34 established by Canon-MacMillan back in 2005.

Thrush also finished second in the 200 dash and ran a leg on the runner-up 4x400 relay with Frank, Krug and Dillon Olson that lost in a thrilling finish to Grove City, which also broke the meet record with a time of 3:27.82. The Raiders crossed the line in 3:28.45, also faster than Bradford’s 2010 mark of 3:28.94.

Grove City’s Jonah Powell also turned in a strong day, winning the 800 and 1,600 runs and running a leg on the winning 4x400 as did teammate Molek Walker, who added wins in the 200 and 400 dashes.

Kane’s Clark uncorked a winning javelin throw of 148 feet, 6 inches to best the meet record by nearly 18 feet as Kane’s Morgan Nicholson threw the previous mark of 130-7 in 2013. Seventh at states last year, Clark beat last year’s state runner-up Skylar Sherry of Johnsonburg. Sherry also went big at 140 feet, 5 inches.

St. Marys’ Arianna Kleppinger and Oswayo Valley’s Sara McKean had strong days on the girls’ side as well. Kleppinger won the 100 (12.78) and 200 dashes (26.54) while running legs on the third-place 4x100 relay and runner-up 4x400 relay. McKean won the long jump (16 feet, 4 1/2 inches) and triple jump (36 feet, 3 1/2 inches) while finishing second in the 100 and 200 dashes.

No team titles were awarded.

Here’s a closer look at area teams at the Invite:

BOYS

Brookville

In addition to Thrush’s win in the 100 and the 4x100 record run, the Raiders won three other events, two of them from Olson in the hurdles. He won the 110s (15.76) and 300s (40.7).

Dworek, the reigning D9 Class AA champion in the long jump, nearly broke the meet record in the long jump Saturday with a leap of 22 feet, 2 inches, just 1 1/4 inches shy of former Raider Vinny Dougherty’s record set in 2011.

Dworek also finished second behind Thrush in the 100 and fourth in the 200.

Also for the Raiders, De-Angelo Coffey came close to winning three events. He was second behind Dworek in the long jump by six inches, second to Keystone’s Brody Coleman in the triple jump by seven inches and he was third in the high jump.

Cameron Hooven lost in a playoff jump in the high jump to Redbank Valley’s Sam Hetrick after both cleared 6 feet, 2 inches.

Addison Singleton was third in the 100 hurdles, Ethan Brentham was third in the 1,600 run and fifth in the 3,200 run, Trenton Gilhousen finished sixth in the javelin and Martin Decker was sixth in the discus.

Elk Co. Catholic

The Crusaders notched a win in the 4x800 relay as the foursome of Logan and Ben Hoffman, Matthew Dippold and Jacob Carnovale won in 8:31.65, nearly 22 seconds better than runner-up Grove City.

Logan Hoffman added a fifth in the 800 while Raivis Bobby finished third in the javelin. Ben Sherry was fifth in the discus as was John Wittman in the 300 hurdles and the 4x100 relay of Erick Mader, Jacob Koss, Steven Bobby and Drew Daghir.

DuBois CC

Noah Vokes had a busy day, finishing third in the long jump, fourth in the triple jump and 110 hurdles, and sixth in the 100 dash.

Linkin Nichols added a third in the 800 run.

Johnsonburg

Drew Kilhoffer and Max Cowan were the Rams’ top finishers with thirds. Kilhoffer was third in the discus while adding a fifth in the shot put. Cowan was third in the shot put. Alec McManus was fourth in the high jump with Trevor Lobaugh finishing fifth.

Ethan Kemmer was fourth in the 300 hurdles and sixth in the 110s. Aaron Hinton was fourth in the 400 dash.

Others

— Redbank Valley’s top-six finishers were mentioned above. Hetrick cleared 6 foot, 2 inches to claim the high jump after a tiebreaker with the Raiders’ Cam Hooven. Both missed a jump off at 6 feet, 1 inch, then Hetrick cleared 6-2 and Hooven missed, to decide the winner.

Kahle was third in the 100 showdown with Dworek and Thrush.

— St. Marys’ Adam Park was second in the discus while Clarion-Limestone’s Kyle Kerle and Brenden Makray were fifth and sixth in the 400 dash.

GIRLS

Brookville

The Lady Raiders won three events, the 4x100 and 4x400 relays and Brooke Quairere in the 100 hurdles.

Quairere won the 100s in 16.2 seconds, then ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay with Morgan and Madison Johnson, and Dani MacBeth. The foursome won in 51.59 seconds, edging Johnsonburg at the line.

The Johnson twin sisters, MacBeth and freshman Rilee Stancliffe came up big in a win in the 4x400 relay, crossing the line with a season-best time of 4:15.28, over four seeconds ahead of St. Marys.

MacBeth also finished second in the 300 hurdles and third in the long jump while Madison Johnson was second in the long jump and fifth in the 100 dash. Morgan Johnson was third in the 200 dash.

Mattisen Drake finished second in the pole vault.

St. Marys

Along with Kleppinger’s wins in the 100 and 200 dashes, the Lady Dutch also got wins from Amanda Foster in the 800 (2:22.24) and 1,600 (5:22.48) along with Summer Herring in the 300 hurdles (48.12) and Kyla Johnson in the 3,200 run (12:36.46).

Kleppinger and Herring joined Jessica Schloder and Sierra Nunamaker on the third-place 4x100 while Kleppinger, Samantha Hayes, Tessa Grotzinger and Megan Quesenberry were on the runner-up 4x400 relay. Hayes, Johnson, Quesenberry and Grotzinger were on the runner-up 4x800 relay.

Hayes added a fourth in the 400 dash while Lucy Anthony was third in the 3,200 run. Saige Heigel was fifth in the shot put.

Elk Co. Catholic

Taylor Newton became the first girl to clear 5 feet, 4 inches in the high jump at the Invite, equaling a facility record she already shared. She also finished sixth in the 100 hurdles and ran a leg on the fourth-place 4x400 relay with Maddie Kear, Makayla Wilson and Mandy Geci.

Olivia Sorg was third in the 100 dash while the 4x800 relay of Hannah Lenze, Abby Bonfardin, Wilson and Chelsea Hunt was fifth. Hunt added a sixth in the 1,600 while Kristin Kirst finished fourth in the javelin and Samantha Fedus finished sixth in the shot put.

Johnsonburg

Sherry’s runner-up in the javelin was one of three second-place finishes for the Ramettes. Evelyn Cobaugh was runner-up in the 400 dash along with the 4x100 relay of Madeline Cowan, Cassidy King, Erica DeLullo and Amanda Williams.

King added a fourth in the triple jump and Josie Benninger was fourth in the high jump. The 4x400 relay of Cobaugh, Williams, Michaela Quiggle and Chloe Trumbull was sixth.

DuBois CC

Mariah Alanskas was fifth in the 300 hurdles and sixth in the 200 dash for the Lady Cardinals’ only top-six finishes.

Other

— Redbank Valley’s Emily Gourley was sixth in the high jump and Paiton Rizzo finished fifth in the long jump.

— Clarion-Limestone’s Abby Reed was fourth in the pole vault.