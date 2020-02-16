CLARION — As good as things began for the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs out of the gate, early momentum gradually disappeared as the shots banged off the rim at Saturday night’s Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Championship game against North Clarion.
On the new floor at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium, the Lady Bulldogs ran out to a 12-point lead into the first minute of the second half, but couldn’t hold back the undefeated She-Wolves in a 53-36 loss.
North Clarion (23-0) erased a 26-18 halftime deficit with a big 26-5 third-quarter run on its way to a second straight KSAC title.
Meanwhile, the Lady Bulldogs (16-7) dropped their third straight game going into the District 9 Class AA playoffs.
Early on, the Lady Bulldogs had North Clarion on its heels, starting the game with an 8-0 run on the way to a 16-5 first-quarter lead. It got as high as 18-6 following Caylen Rearick’s basket at the 6:53 mark of the second quarter.
“The kids were disappointed from our last game. We had two great practices. They were fired up to play of course at Tippin Gym and then, of course, they were fired up to play a great team like North Clarion,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Chris Edmonds said. “The first half, everything went our way. That’s how we draw it out. That’s how we wanted to get some baskets and then slow down the tempo of the game. We were hoping in the second half to turn on the press like we like to, but we just never got there based on them hitting their threes.”
The She-Wolves got it back to 26-18 by halftime, then tore off a 15-3 start to the third quarter to take the lead for good. An 11-2 run to end the quarter put it at 44-31 heading into the fourth and the Lady Bulldogs wouldn’t get any closer than 11 points the rest of the way.
MacKenzie Bauer scored 12 of her game-high 17 points in the third to spark the She-Wolves. Abby Gatesman finished with 14 points and 16 rebounds, and Gabby Schmader scored 12 points.
“They definitely made some big baskets,” Edmonds said. “We weren’t able to counter some other scores, they went on a little run, we just weren’t able to counter it. And then we had to pull out of the zone and go man-to-man. They have some mismatchs, or their matchups are better than ours. So, you know, we tried to body up on Gatesman. I eventually had to bring Tara over to guard her. And by doing that, it just, it just went from there.”
While North Clarion was just 5-for-29 from the field in the first half, the Lady Bulldogs made just 3 of 30 shots in the second half.
“If a few of those fallen, it’s a different game because then we can we can change our strategy,” Edmonds said. “We may not have to get a man as quick as we had to. They just weren’t dropping in the third quarter.”
Lauren Smith led the Lady Bulldogs with 13 points while Tara Hinderliter scored 11 points. Madison Foringer pulled down a team-high 12 rebounds.
Redbank Valley, the No. 2 seed for the Class AA playoffs, meets No. 7 seed Kane in the quarterfinals Friday at Punxsutawney starting at 7 p.m.
North Clarion is the top seed in Class A. It gets a bye into the semifinals against either No. 4 seed Elk County Catholic or No. 5 seed Union, who play Thursday in Punxsutawney.