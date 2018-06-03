DUKE CENTER — The Northern Allegany League released its baseball and softball All-Stars in the Large School and Small School divisions on Friday, and the Tri-County Area was well represented on those teams headlined by a trio of players who were named Player of the Year in their respective divisions.

In the Small School South Division, DuBois Central Catholic junior Ashley Wruble and Curwensville senior Bryce Timko were named the Players of the Years in softball and baseball, respectively. Both were also named to the All-Star team as pitchers.

St. Marys junior Nate Beimel was named the Player of the Year, as well as a All-Star pitcher, in the Large School baseball division after leading the Flying Dutchmen to the division crown.

Wruble, who helped lead DCC to the division title, was joined on the All-Star squad by a trio of Lady Cardinal teammates. Freshman Mia Meholick got the nod at catcher, while sophomore Shayleigh Gulvas and junior Carley Semancik were named at shortstop and in the outfield, respectively.

Johnsonburg also had four All-Stars on the softball side in senior Jordan Bundy (second base), juniors Alyssa Kasmierski (utility player) and Amanda Williams (outfield) and sophomore Maria Jones (pitcher).

Curwensville had two All-Stars in senior Sabrina Spencer (outfield) and freshman Abby Pentz, while Kane junior Ella Marconi (first base) rounded out the squad.

Recently crowned District 9 Class A champ Elk County Catholic did not have a player selected as an All-Star this year. The league All-Stars are selected following the regular season.

While Timko garnered Player of the Year honors on the baseball side in the South, the rest of the All-Star team was dominated by DuBois Central Catholic (six selections) and division champ Johnsonburg (three selections).

The Cardinals nearly had its entire starting lineup selected in Thomas Grecco (pitcher), Justin Miknis (catcher), Garrett Prosper (first base), Noah Bloom (third base), Brandon Walker (outfield) and Tyler McIntosh (outfield).

Johnsonburg landed three All-Stars in seniors Neil MacDonald (shortstop) and Johnny Mitchell (catcher) and sophomore Austin Green (second base).

Beimel was joined on the Large School baseball All-Stars by a trio of teammates in seniors Jared Groll (shortstop) and Tim Beimel (outfield) and junior Brandon Sicheri (outfield).

Brookville had two selections in sophomores Aaron Park (pitcher) and Seth Dunkle (second base), while DuBois had one in junior Dylan McCluskey (third base).

The remainder of the squad was rounded out by Punxsutawney seniors Brandon Matthews (pitcher) and Tyler Richardson (outfield) and Bradford senior Danny Manion (first base) and sophomore Caleb Nuzzo (catcher).

On the softball side in the Large School division, Punxsy took home the title by a half game over DuBois. Those two teams combined for nine of the 11 selections.

DuBois had four All-Stars in seniors Kylee Bundy (second base), Sarah Snyder (outfield) and Lexi Ray (outfield) and sophomore Maddy Ho (utility player).

Punxsy had five honorees, including Player of the Year/All-Star pitcher Kylee Lingenfelter, a senior. She was joined on the squad by senior teammate Toya Jone (shortstop), juniors Grace Aikens (first base), sophomore Madison Stonebraker (catcher) and freshman Sarah Weaver (outfield).

Rounding out the All-Stars were a pair of St. Marys sophomores — Maura Fledderman (pitcher) and Britney Shaw (third base).

The lone divisions not to feature teams from the Tri-County Area are the Small School North Divisions in baseball and softball.

On the baseball side, Oswayo Valley collected the division title on its way to having four All-Stars led by Player of the Year Garren Black (senior). Black was joined on the team by senior teammates Gage Babcock (infield) and Ryan Graves (outfield) and junior Gavin Babcock (infield).

Port Allegany had three selections in seniors Tyler Lashway (infield) and Dave Talkington (outfield) and sophomore Howie Stuckey (infield), while Coudersport had two in juniors Eli Ayers (outfield) and Blake Burgett (pitcher).

Round out the North baseball All-Stars are Cameron County senior Adam Shaffer (infield) and Otto-Eldred senior Sawyer Drummond (pitcher) and junior Chase Sebastian (infeld).

Smethport won the softball crown in the North, an effort led by Player of the Year Abbey Woodard and fellow senior Lady Hubber Emily Treat (pitcher). Woodard also was named an All-Star in the infield.

Coudersport led the North with five All-Stars in seniors Joplin Osgood (infield), Emma Powell (outfield) and Madison Smith (pitcher) and juniors Chesley Streich (infield) and Shaelyn Black (infield).

Otto-Eldred had three All-Stars in seniors Camryn Thomas (infield), Emily Smith (outfield) and Alyssa Shelander (pitcher), while Port Allegany senior Hannah Lathrop (infield) and Oswayo Valley senior Shayla Bickel (outfield) complete the North squad.