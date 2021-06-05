The Northern Allegheny baseball and softball leagues recently released its 2021 All-Stars for both the Large School and Small School conferences, and the Tri-County Area was well represented on the South Division squads for both sports.
A total of 38 local players were voted to those all-conference teams, including three who took home the Most Valuable Player award for their respective divisions. And, the 38 All-Stars were split right down middle the — 19 in baseball and 19 in softball. There are no area schools who compete in either sport in the Small School North Division.
The area had two MVPs on the softball side, with St. Marys’ Kendall Young taking home that award in the Large School Division and Johnsonburg’s Julia Jones garnering the honor in the Small School South Division.
Young helped power the Lady Dutch to the Large School Division title. She was joined as a league All-Star by teammates Olivia Eckels and Kara Hanslovan.
DuBois also had three All-Stars in Sarah Henninger, Morgan Pasternak and Allie Snyder, while Brookville had one in Tory McKinney. Punxsutawney had the most players on the squad with four — Riley Presloid, Cierra Toven, Kendal Johnston and Elliot Ferrent.
The entire Small School South All-Star softball squad was comprised of players from four different schools.
While Jones took home the top individual honor, it was DuBois Central Catholic that won the league crown and had the most All-Star selections with four — Shyanne Lundy, Mia Meholick, Chelsea Busatto and Emma Suplizio.
Jones was joined by Ramette teammate Jenna Kasmierski, while Elk County Catholic and Curwensville each had three players. Emily Mourer, Lydia Anderson and Gabby Weisner were selected from ECC, while Curwensville had Abby Pentz, MacKenzie Wall and Joslynne Freyer make the squad.
On the baseball side, Brookville won the team crown in the Large School Division, while Johnsonburg claimed the title in the Small School South.
Raider Jace Miner was vote the MVP of Large School Division and was joined on the All-Star squad by teammates Chase Palmer and Hunter Roney.
DuBois’ four selections were the most for any school in the division, with Beavers Garrett Starr, Chandler Ho, Alex Pasternak and Brycen Dinkfelt all garnering honors. St. Marys had three All-Stars in Christian Coudriet, Connor Bressler and Garret Bauer.
The Punxsutawney trio of Isaac London, Zeke Bennett and Carter Savage round out the Large School squad.
Small School South champion Johnsonburg led that division with five All-Stars in Ethan Wells, Camron Marciniak, Aiden Zimmerman, Collin Porter and Domenic Allegretto.
DuBois Central Catholic had a pair of All-Stars in Brandin Anderson and Carter Hickman, while Elk County Catholic’s Tommy Slay and Curwensville’s Keegan Wilson were voted to the team.
Kane’s Carson Whiteman was named the Small School South MVP, while teammate Andrew Jekielek rounded out the team.